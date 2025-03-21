Alex Ovechkin gets 888th career goal to move 7 away from breaking Wayne Gretzky’s NHL record

Alex Ovechkin is one step closer to NHL history after the “Great 8” reached a fitting number in his pursuit of Wayne Gretzky's career goals record.

Ovechkin scored his 888th goal Thursday night in a victory by the Washington Capitals over Philadelphia that helped them clinch a playoff berth, moving seven back of passing Gretzky’s mark of 894 that long seemed unapproachable.

“Again a big goal at a big time,” goaltender Charlie Lindgren said. “Credit to Ovi: another big goal and another goal off the mark.”

With just over five minutes left in the first period, the puck hit linemate Aliaskei Protas in front and he passed it to Ovechkin. The 39-year-old beat Samuel Ersson for his 35th goal of the season, which is tied for fourth most in the league.

“It was a great play,” Ovechkin said. “Take it and move on.”

Confetti flew and Big Joe Turner’s “Shake, Rattle & Roll” blared from speakers as mascot Slapshot flipped the goal counter in a corner of the arena from 887 to 888. Fans chanted “Ovi! Ovi!” as play resumed.

“Every time he scores, the crowd gets 10 times more involved and it just kind of blows up, and whatever happens after, they’re still always cheering,” winger Andrew Mangiapane said. “It’s a great atmosphere every time he gets a goal for us.”

Mangiapane, who wears jersey No. 88, saw the triple 8s and manifested he might get one, too. Midway through the second period, he scored.

“There was lots of 8s out there,” Ovechkin said.

Ovechkin at his current pace has a chance to to break Gretzky’s record before the end of this season.

“It seemed like the last two years no one really expected it to happen this quick,” Flyers captain Sean Couturier said. “It’s definitely special. I’m sure when we’re done playing we can say we played against the greatest goal-scorer of all time. … Happy for him. It’s fun to see him get closer.”

The Capitals have 13 games left in the regular season before starting the playoffs. Ovechkin has one year left on his current contract in case he does not get there this season.

His teammates are hoping he gets to 895 with time to spare.

“We’d love to see him get it done,” Lindgren said. “He’s generating a ton of scoring chances every single game. He could’ve had a couple tonight. Obviously, I don’t know exactly what he’s feeling, I don’t know how much pressure he’s feeling, but, boy, I’ll tell you, seeing him and being with him every day you look at him, you wouldn’t know that he’s feeling any sort of pressure at all.

“He’s still going out and producing and scoring goals for us and being one heck of a captain.”

Coach Spencer Carbery believes there are many positives for the Capitals with Ovechkin on this mission.

“Our guys feed off it on the bench — they’re pulling for him,” Carbery said. “I think it energizes them to play at a higher level. … There’s no question as a coach I feel like this chase and the energy around it hasn’t been a distraction or a hindrance to our group. It’s been a massive benefit.”

