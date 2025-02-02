Trades involving the Capitals, Kings and Jets have worked out for all three teams, an NHL rarity

Rarely in the NHL does a significant trade work out for both teams involved. Even scarcer is a pair of high-profile moves made over back-to-back summers helping every team involved get better.

Saturday night crystallized that for the Washington Capitals, Los Angeles Kings and Winnipeg Jets, who shuffled players around and are thriving as a result.

Winnipeg got a goal from Alex Iafallo, part of the return for sending Pierre-Luc Dubois to Los Angeles in June 2023. Dubois scored for Washington to continue his excellent change of scenery since the Kings dealt him to the Capitals this past June for goaltender Darcy Kuemper, who made 26 saves to help LA win on the road at Carolina and keep his strong season going.

“It’s great to see that,” Iafallo told The Associated Press after his team’s 5-4 overtime win at Washington. “That’s the name of the game. Obviously everything changes so fast or whatever it may be. You find your success and be happy for everybody who has it.”

Iafallo, Gabriel Vilardi and Rasmus Kupari — acquired from the Kings for Dubois — are all playing key roles for the Jets, who are atop the league standings and look every bit like a serious Stanley Cup contender.

Incredibly, Dubois after a disappointing season with LA is one of the reasons the Capitals are leading the Eastern Conference and also have eyes on a long playoff run. With 42 points in 52 games, he already has more production than he did all last season.

Still, Dubois said: “I think there’s another step. I think the beginning of the year I felt good. I just wasn’t getting any bounces. I think there’s still another step I can take. Obviously when you’re seen on the stat sheet it feels good, but at the end of the day even if you score and the team loses, it still stings.”

There was no sting for the Kings on Saturday night because Kuemper helped them beat the Hurricanes 4-2 to end a four-game losing streak. Kuemper is 11-4-3 since returning from injury in early December.

“Darcy’s been outstanding for us,” center Phillip Danault said. “He gives us a chance to win every single night. Some key saves at the right time. Yeah, I could speak about how good Darcy is the whole night. He’s definitely outstanding for us.”

Everything is going outstanding now for Winnipeg, which has won six in a row and the players are enjoying the ride.

“It’s been a blast,” Iafallo said. “Obviously different roles a lot of the time but just embrace it and have fun. But I’ve been loving it, especially this year winning so much and having fun with the guys.”

AP freelance writer Nate Ryan in Raleigh, North Carolina, contributed to this report.

