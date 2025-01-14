Logan Thompson makes 19 saves as the Capitals shut out the Ducks 3-0

Logan Thompson stopped all 18 shots he faced for his first shutout of the season, and the Washington Capitals beat the Anaheim Ducks 3-0 on Tuesday night.

Ducks Capitals Hockey Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin shoots the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) AP Photo/Nick Wass Ducks Capitals Hockey Washington Capitals defenseman John Carlson, right, celebrates his goal with left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) AP Photo/Nick Wass Ducks Capitals Hockey Washington Capitals goaltender Logan Thompson wqtches the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) AP Photo/Nick Wass ( 1 /3) Share This Gallery: Share This:

share on facebook

share on X

share on threads

share on linkedin

share on email

print

WASHINGTON (AP) — Logan Thompson stopped all 19 shots he faced for his first shutout of the season, and the Washington Capitals beat the Anaheim Ducks 3-0 on Tuesday night.

Making a second consecutive start and playing in his third in a row since Charlie Lindgren was injured, Thompson made a handful of saves on quality scoring chances and many timely ones to improve to 19-2-3 since joining the Capitals.

Brandon Duhaime had a goal and an assist and John Carlson and Ethen Frank also scored for the Capitals, who have won two games in a row after alternating wins and losses in their previous nine dating to Dec. 23.

Duhaime scored when the puck banked in off the back of his right skate, and he also picked up a secondary assist on Frank’s second in three NHL games since getting called up from the minors.

John Gibson made 22 saves for Anaheim, which lost for a fifth time in seven games.

Takeaways

Ducks: They could not carry over the momentum from a 3-2 overtime victory at Carolina on Sunday and remain near the bottom of the Western Conference.

Capitals: Thompson can shoulder the load while Lindgren is out. No back-to-backs on the schedule until late February help.

Key moment

After a dominant start in which the Capitals possessed the puck in the offensive zone for long stretches, Jakob Chychrun crashed the net and put them up 1-0 by deflecting his shot off Duhaime and in.

Key stat

Frank is the sixth player in franchise history to record a point in each of his first three NHL games. Alex Ovechkin was the most recent to do it, in his first eight in 2005-06.

Up Next

The Ducks make their fifth stop on a six-game road trip Thursday night at Tampa Bay, the same night the Capitals play at Ottawa.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.