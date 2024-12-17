Stars beat Capitals 3-1 with Hintz’s two goals, Oettinger’s 25 saves

DALLAS (AP) — Roope Hintz had his first two-goal game of the season and Jake Oettinger stopped 25 shots as…

DALLAS (AP) — Roope Hintz had his first two-goal game of the season and Jake Oettinger stopped 25 shots as the Dallas Stars beat the surging Washington Capitals 3-1 on Monday night.

Rookie defenseman Lian Bichsel also scored for Dallas, his second goal in three NHL games.

Ryan Strome scored in the first period for the Capitals, who had a franchise-record 10-game road winning streak snapped.

Dallas is 13-3-0 at American Airlines Center, the best home points percentage (.813) in the NHL. Washington went in best in the league in both overall record (21-6-2) and road mark (12-2-0).

Oettinger has 16 wins, second-most in the NHL. He won a battle of goaltenders who attended the same high school (Lakeville North, Min.) and share the same birthdate (Dec. 18). Charlie Lindgren, who made 21 saves, will turn 31 on Wednesday, Oettinger will be 26.

Hintz tied the score 1-1 with a second-period power-play goal and provided an insurance goal with 5:02 left in the third. He’s tied for the club lead with 13 goals.

Jason Robertson had two assists.

PANTHERS 6, OILERS 5

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Carter Verhaeghe scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period and defending champion Florida beat Edmonton in the rematch of the Stanley Cup Final.

Niko Mikkola, Sam Reinhart, Jesper Boqvist, Matthew Tkachuk and Gustav Forsling also scored for the Panthers. Florida won despite star forward Aleksander Barkov missing his second consecutive game with an illness. Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 25 shots.

Zach Hyman scored twice, Leon Draisaitl had a goal and an assist, and Kasperi Kapanen and Connor Brown also scored for the Oilers, who snapped a five-game winning streak. Connor McDavid had three assists and Stuart Skinner finished with 22 saves.

Hyman went to the dressing room pouring blood after taking a puck to the face after Bouchard’s power-play blast deflected off of a Panthers player in the second period. He returned for the third period wearing a full face shield.

CANUCKS 3, AVALANCHE 1

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Kiefer Sherwood had his first NHL hat trick and Vancouver beat Colorado.

Thatcher Demko stopped 30 shots as Vancouver won for the second time in five games.

Valeri Nichushkin scored with 46 seconds left for Colorado, and Mackenzie Blackwood finished with 22 saves.

Sherwood had an even-strength goal, a short-handed goal and an empty-netter. He now has a career-high 11 goals on the season, surpassing his career high of 10 set last season for Nashville.

Mikko Rantanen had an assist for the Avalanche, stretching his point streak to six games (three goals, nine assists).

