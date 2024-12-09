Red Wings beat Sabres 6-5 in shootout, snapping five-game skid

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Andrew Copp scored twice as the Detroit Red Wings snapped a five game skid by rallying…

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Andrew Copp scored twice as the Detroit Red Wings snapped a five game skid by rallying to beat the Buffalo Sabres 6-5 in a shootout on Monday night.

Copp’s second goal started Buffalo’s comeback at 10:27 of the third period after trailing 5-3. Defenseman Moritz Seider tied it 5:14 later. Dylan Larkin scored the decider in the shootout to seal the victory.

Detroit’s Sebastian Cossa made 12 saves in relief of Ville Husso and earned a win in his NHL debut. He entered at the start of the second period after Husso made four saves on seven shots in the first.

Alex DeBrincat and Lucas Raymond also scored for the Red Wings.

Jason Zucker had two goals and an assist for the Sabres, who are winless in seven straight games (0-5-2). James Reimer made 26 saves in his first start since Nov. 30. Zach Benson, Tage Thompson and Nicolas Aube-Kubel scored for the Sabres.

BLACKHAWKS 2, RANGERS 1

NEW YORK (AP) — Taylor Hall had a goal and an assist, Arvid Soderblom stopped 29 shots and Chicago beat New York.

Tyler Bertuzzi also scored for the Blackhawks, who were 0-5-1 in their previous six road games.

Will Cuylle scored a short-handed goal and Igor Shesterkin finished with 30 saves as the Rangers lost for the eighth time in 10 games.

Bertuzzi opened the scoring at 8:10 of the first, whipping the puck past Shesterkin for his sixth goal of the season.

Cuylle tied it with 43 seconds remaining in the opening period for his 10th goal of the season, tying him with Chris Kreider for second on the team.

Hall, who set up Bertuzzi’s goal, put Chicago ahead again with his sixth at 6:16 of the second, scoring on a 2-on-1 break with Connor Bedard.

CANADIENS 3, DUCKS 2, SO

MONTREAL (AP) — Patrik Laine scored in regulation and added the winner in the shootout as Montreal beat Anaheim.

Kirby Dach scored his first goal in 20 games as the Canadiens rebounded after blowing a two-goal lead on home ice Saturday against the Washington Capitals. Montreal has won three of its last four games.

Laine scored his third power-play goal in four games since his return from injury on Dec. 3. He also picked up his first assist of the season. Nick Suzuki extended his point streak to seven games. Sam Montembeault made 27 saves for the Canadiens.

Troy Terry scored his team-leading seventh and eighth goals of the season for the Ducks. Lukas Dostal made 19 saves as Anaheim lost its third straight game of a four-game trip.

Jacob Trouba made his Ducks debut after being traded by the New York Rangers to Anaheim on Friday. The 30-year-old was paired with Cam Fowler, playing 22:35 and delivering five hits.

