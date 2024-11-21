Wood helps Avalanche beat Ovechkin-less Capitals 2-1

Miles Wood scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Washington Capitals 2-1 on Thursday night.

Washington Capitals left wing Pierre-Luc Dubois (80) celebrates after his goal with defenseman Matt Roy, right, during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Colorado Avalanche, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024, in Washington. Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) is tripped against Washington Capitals defensemen Jakob Chychrun (6) and John Carlson (74) during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024, in Washington. Colorado Avalanche left wing Artturi Lehkonen (62) and left wing Jonathan Drouin, center, try to get the puck past Washington Capitals goaltender Logan Thompson,left, during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024, in Washington.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Miles Wood scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Washington Capitals 2-1 on Thursday night.

Mikko Rantanen also scored for the Avalanche, who have won five of their last six games. Alexandar Georgiev stopped 29 shots to get his fourth straight win in his return after missing the last two games due to an upper-body injury.

Pierre-Luc Dubois scored for the Capitals, who snapped a three-game win streak. Logan Thompson had 25 saves while taking his first regulation loss of the season.

Earlier in the day, the Capitals learned they will be without superstar Alex Ovechkin for the next four to six weeks due to a broken left fibula, an injury he suffered on Monday against Utah.

Takeaways

Avalanche: Although Nathan MacKinnon was held off the scoresheet for the second time in three games — both against the Capitals — Rantanen kept his hot streak alive and has points in five of his last six games.

Capitals: Without Ovechkin, Washington struggled to get much going offensively. The power play, which had found life in recent games thanks to its captain, went 0 for 2.

Key moment

Just 3:29 into the third period, Wood got to the front of the net and deflected a point shot from Cale Makar past Thompson for the go-ahead goal.

Key stat

Dating back to the 2021-22 season, Washington has gone 4-14 without Ovechkin in the lineup. The captain was leading the league with 15 goals at the time of his injury and is just 27 away from Wayne Gretzky’s record.

Up Next

Avalanche visit defending Stanley Cup champion Florida on Saturday, and Capitals host New Jersey.

