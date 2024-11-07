Ovechkin scoring another game-winning goal for the Capitals comes as no surprise to the Predators

Alex Ovechkin scoring to hand the Nashville Predators another defeat and keep his Washington Capitals rolling was not surprising to the folks on the other side who have seen him a lot over the years.

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrates his goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Nashville Predators, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, in Washington. The Capitals won 3-2. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)(AP/Nick Wass) Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrates his goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Nashville Predators, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, in Washington. The Capitals won 3-2. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)(AP/Nick Wass) WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scoring to hand the Nashville Predators another defeat and keep his Washington Capitals rolling was not surprising to the folks on the other side who have seen him a lot over the years.

“You knew it was coming,” said Predators coach Andrew Brunette, whose final seven seasons as a player overlapped with Ovechkin’s first seven in the NHL. “You’re on the bench and I guess I’ve seen him too many times. I’ve played against him, I’ve coached against him, I’ve watched him and he just finds that and when it’s on his stick it’s gone.

“That’s a big-time shot from obviously arguably the greatest goal-scorer of all time.”

Ovechkin is now six away from breaking Jaromir Jagr’s record for the most career game-winning goals. His 130th helped the Capitals improve to 9-3-0 this season and sent the Predators to their ninth loss in 13 games.

“It (stinks) that he scored against us tonight and got the game-winner, but a guy that is still producing at this age is impressive,” said Predators forward Steven Stamkos, who played his first 16 years in the league with Tampa Bay. “To keep doing it at this age is very impressive.”

Ovechkin has six goals in his past five games to reach 861 for his career. He’s 34 away from breaking Wayne Gretzky’s career mark that for decades had seemed unapproachable.

Washington’s longtime captain also became just the third player age 39 or older to score in five or more consecutive games, after Johnny Bucyk in 1974 and Brett Hull in 2003.

“He’s going to go down as the guy with the most goals ever at some point here,” Stamkos said. “He’s just a generational goal scorer and a guy that I’ve always looked up to in terms of how he scores goals. It’s the hardest thing to do in the NHL is score and he’s found a way to do it better than — soon — anyone ever.”

Ovechkin also continued his streak of scoring every game the Capitals wear their black “Screaming Eagle” jersey, on this occasion the first time in this, their 50th season. The player known as the “Great Eight” is now 8 for 8 in this uniform.

“I don’t know the stats, but I love this jersey,” Ovechkin said. “Fans love it, so it’s pretty cool.”

Ovechkin set up Aliaksei Protas earlier in the game, too, and has eight goals and eight assists.

“I’m always having fun,” Ovechkin said. “But when you’re winning games, when you’re producing opportunities to have a chance to score goals, it’s always fun to play.”

