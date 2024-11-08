Malkin scores to help the Penguins beat the Capitals in the 95th game between Crosby and Ovechkin

Evgeni Malkin scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period, and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Washington Capitals 4-2 on Friday night in the 95th NHL game between Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin.

Penguins Capitals Hockey Pittsburgh Penguins center Blake Lizotte (46) falls in front of Washington Capitals goaltender Charlie Lindgren, left, during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) AP Photo/Nick Wass Penguins Capitals Hockey Pittsburgh Penguins right wing Rickard Rakell (67) tries to get the puck past Washington Capitals goaltender Charlie Lindgren (79) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) AP Photo/Nick Wass Penguins Capitals Hockey Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) skates by Washington Capitals left wings Alex Ovechkin (8) and Jakub Vrana (13) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) AP Photo/Nick Wass Penguins Capitals Hockey Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) shoots the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins, Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) AP Photo/Nick Wass Penguins Capitals Hockey Washington Capitals goaltender Charlie Lindgren (79) stops the puck against Pittsburgh Penguins center Noel Acciari (55) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) AP Photo/Nick Wass ( 1 /5) Share This Gallery: Share This:

share on facebook

share on X

share on threads

share on linkedin

share on email

print

WASHINGTON (AP) — Evgeni Malkin scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period, and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Washington Capitals 4-2 on Friday night in the 95th NHL game between Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin.

While all eyes were on Crosby and Ovechkin, Malkin set up Erik Karlsson’s goal 3:11 into the first and then scored the winner with 9:32 left. With 18 points, Malkin is the leading scorer for the Penguins, who won for the sixth time in 16 games this season after getting a goal from Michael Bunting assisted on by Karlsson and 32 saves from rookie Joel Blomqvist.

Noel Acciari, who swept the puck off the goal line to save a goal earlier, sealed it with an empty-netter with 22.9 seconds left.

Rasmus Sandin and Andrew Mangiapane scored for the Capitals, whose seven-game home winning streak came to an end. Charlie Lindgren made 28 saves, many of them spectacular, in a losing effort.

Takeaways

Penguins: Karlsson responded to being called out by coach Mike Sullivan with two points in the first seven minutes. The three-time Norris Trophy-winning defenseman might be past his prime at 34, but he can still flash some brilliance offensively.

Capitals: Things had been going so well they were due a little regression, which came with a couple misses with the net wide open.

Key moment

At the end of Washington’s third and final power play of the night, Blomqvist stopped two shots from Taylor Raddysh within two seconds.

Key stat

The Capitals went 0 for 3 on the power play, failing to score in more than five minutes of time. They’re 2 for their last 40 dating to Oct. 17.

Up next

The Capitals visit St. Louis on Saturday, and the Penguins get the weekend off before hosting Dallas on Monday night.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.