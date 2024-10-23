Capitals hand the Flyers a 6th consecutive loss, extend their win streak to 5

Connor McMichael scored twice, Alex Ovechkin got an empty-netter for the 855th goal of his NHL career and the Washington Capitals beat the Philadelphia Flyers 6-3 Wednesday night for their fifth consecutive victory.

Flyers Capitals Hockey Washington Capitals right wing Taylor Raddysh (16) celebrates his goal with defenseman Dylan McIlrath (52) and right wing Brandon Duhaime (22) during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) AP Photo/Nick Wass Flyers Capitals Hockey Washington Capitals goaltender Logan Thompson (48) stops a shot by Philadelphia Flyers center Morgan Frost (48) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) AP Photo/Nick Wass Flyers Capitals Hockey Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) skates with the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024, in Washington. The Capitals won 6-3. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) AP Photo/Nick Wass Flyers Capitals Hockey Philadelphia Flyers right wing Travis Konecny (11) and Washington Capitals right wing Tom Wilson, center, scuffle during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024, in Washington. The Capitals won 6-3. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) AP Photo/Nick Wass ( 1 /4) Share This Gallery: Share This:

share on facebook

share on X

share on threads

share on linkedin

share on email

print

WASHINGTON (AP) — Connor McMichael scored twice, Alex Ovechkin got an empty-netter for the 855th goal of his NHL career and the Washington Capitals beat the Philadelphia Flyers 6-3 Wednesday night for their fifth consecutive victory.

The Flyers clawed back from a four-goal deficit to make things interesting, but they still lost their sixth in a row since winning their season opener. They have been outscored 29-14 during this skid that have continued to snowball thanks to a mix of turnovers, bad goaltending and not enough offense to compensate.

Washington was undisciplined in almost blowing a big lead but kept rolling after getting 26 saves from Logan Thompson and production from up and down the lineup. In addition to McMichael’s second and third goals of the season, fourth-line forwards Taylor Raddysh and Nic Dowd also scored for the Capitals, and Pierre-Luc Dubois also had an empty-net goal.

Philadelphia’s Ivan Fedotov allowed four goals on 24 shots in his fourth NHL start and still has yet to win a game. Travis Konecny, Owen Tippett and Matvei Michkov had the Flyers’ goals.

Takeaways

Flyers: Trying to dig out of a deep hole is not the way to go and structure is still lacking, but Michkov, who also had an assist, is as advertised at age 19 and will only get better.

Capitals: Ovechkin, who has two goals this season, is now 40 from breaking Wayne Gretzky’s career record.

Key moment

Thompson denied Morgan Frost on a breakaway late in the second period, then made a series of saves the following shift before intermission to maintain a two-goal lead when the Flyers were pressing.

Key stat

The Flyers have been outscored 13-5 in second periods this season.

Up next

The Flyers host Minnesota on Saturday afternoon in the first half of a home back-to-back this weekend, while the Capitals visit Tampa Bay that same night.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.