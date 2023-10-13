Crosby, Malkin help Penguins beat Ovechkin, Capitals 4-0

WASHINGON (AP) — Sidney Crosby scored twice on the power play, Evgeni Malkin had a goal and three assists and…

WASHINGON (AP) — Sidney Crosby scored twice on the power play, Evgeni Malkin had a goal and three assists and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the rival Washington Capitals 4-0 on Friday night for their first victory of the season.

Crosby’s first goal came while he was falling in front of the net, and his second was a one-timer off a pass from Malkin, who opened the scoring with a shot past Charlie Lindgren. Offseason acquisition Erik Karlsson made the play to keep the puck in at the blue line to set up Malkin’s goal.

At the other end of the ice later in the second period, Tristan Jarry stopped Alex Ovechkin on a breakaway, one of his 19 saves. Malkin also assisted on Reilly Smith’s goal in the third that made it 4-0.

The Penguins bounced back from an opening 4-2 loss to Chicago, spoiling the debut of Capitals coach Spencer Carbery.

COYOTES 4, DEVILS 3, SO

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Nick Bjugstad and Nick Schmaltz scored in the shootout and Arizona opened its season with a victory over New Jersey.

Schmaltz had a goal and an assist in regulation, and Matt Dumba and Sean Durzi also scored for the Coyotes. Rookie forward Logan Cooley had two assists in his NHL debut and Karel Vejmelka made 33 saves.

Jesper Bratt had two goals and an assist, Dougie Hamilton had a goal and an assist, and Jack Hughes had three assists for New Jersey, which lost a night after beating Detroit at home 4-3 in its opener.

