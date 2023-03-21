Capitals blow 3-goal lead, lose to Blue Jackets in overtime

Boone Jenner tied it with 46.9 seconds left in the third period, Jack Roslovic scored the overtime winner for his second goal of the game and the NHL-worst Columbus Blue Jackets rallied to beat the Washington Capitals 7-6 on Tuesday night.

The Blue Jackets ended a three-game losing streak and dealt Washington another blow in its longshot bid to make the playoffs. The Capitals sit five points back of the second and final Eastern Conference wild-card spot with 10 games left to play.

With Darcy Kuemper still out because of injury, Charlie Lindgren allowed seven goals on 39 shots in his second consecutive start. The Capitals blew a 3-0 lead with the loss spoiling the celebration of captain Alex Ovechkin for reaching second on the career goals list.

Minutes after a pregame ceremony in his honor, Ovechkin scored his 40th goal of the season. He has now scored 40 goals in a season 13 times, the most in league history, breaking a tie with Wayne Gretzky, who did it 12 times.

With the goal, Ovechkin is at 820 for his career. He needs 75 to break Gretzky’s record of 894 that has long seemed unapproachable.

Nick Jensen scored twice and T.J. Oshie, Conor Sheary and Sonny Milano each had a goal for the Capitals, who have lost three in a row and six of their past eight games.

Columbus got two goals from Adam Boqvist and one each from Eric Robinson, Emil Bemstrom and Jenner. Daniil Tarasov made 31 saves, and Roslovic completed the comeback with 2:17 left in 3-on-3 OT.

NOTES: Nicolas Aube-Kubel was a healthy scratch for the Capitals, replaced in the lineup by Aliaksei Protas. … With Brad Larsen away from the team because of a death in the family, associate coach Pascal Vincent ran the Blue Jackets bench for the game.

UP NEXT

Blue Jackets: Return home to face the New York Islanders on Friday night.

Capitals: Host the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday night.

