Watch the Washington Capitals on NBC Sports Washington

The Washington Capitals are back on NBC Sports Washington for the 2022-23 season.

Don’t miss the Caps’ quest for a second Stanley Cup championship and Alex Ovechkin‘s historic chase of Wayne Gretzky. Head coach Peter Laviolette is in his third season at the helm with high expectations where he finally has a bonafide No. 1 goalie in reigning Stanley Cup champion Darcy Kuemper. Can Washington get over the hump for a second time?

All season long you can catch games, pregame and postgame coverage with the top insight from those who know the team best. Play-by-play Joe Beninati and color commentator Craig Laughlin are in the booth for their 26th year together of calling Capitals hockey.

NBC Sports Washington will also surround all games with live gameday programs Capitals Pregame Live and Capitals Postgame Live. Capitals Pregame Live will be broadcast 30 minutes prior to the scheduled game start. Alexa Landestoy will host a talented and accomplished crew of analysts and insiders, including Alan May, Al Koken and Brent Johnson.

NEXT CAPITALS GAME ON NBCSW

What: Washington Capitals at Anaheim Ducks

Where: Honda Center, Anaheim, CA

When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at 10:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Capitals at Ducks will be broadcast on NBC Sports Washington. Find your channel here.

Live Stream: You can live stream Capitals at Ducks on NBC Sports Washington’s live stream page and on the MyTeams app.

LATEST CAPITALS HEADLINES

CAPITALS GAMEDAY COVERAGE SCHEDULE

Capitals Pregame Live: 30 minutes prior to the scheduled start

Capitals Game

Capitals Postgame Live: 30 minutes to an hour following the final horn

FULL CAPITALS SCHEDULE:

Preseason

Sun. Sept 25: Sabres 4, Capitals 3 (OT)

Wed. Sept 28: Capitals 3, Flyers 1

Fri. Sept 30: Capitals 2, Red Wings 0

Sat. Oct 1: Blue Jackets 2, Capitals 1

Wed. Oct 5: Capitals 4, Red Wings 2

Sat. Oct 8: Capitals 4, Blue Jackets 3

Regular Season

Wed. Oct 12: Bruins 5, Capitals 2 (0-1-0)

Thu. Oct 13: Maple Leafs 3, Capitals 2 (0-2-0)

Sat. Oct 15: Capitals 3, Canadiens 1 (1-2-0)

Mon. Oct 17: Capitals 6, Canucks 4 (2-2-0)

Thu. Oct 20: Senators 5, Capitals 2 (2-3-0)

Sat. Oct 22: Capitals 4, Kings 3 (3-3-0)

Mon. Oct 24: Capitals 6, Devils 3 (4-3-0)

Thu. Oct 27: Stars 2, Capitals 0 (4-4-0)

Sat. Oct 29: Capitals 3, Predators 0 (5-4-0)

Mon. Oct 31: Hurricanes 3, Capitals 2 (SO) (5-4-1)

Tue. Nov 1: Golden Knights 3, Capitals 2 (OT) (5-4-2)

Thu. Nov 3: Red Wings 3, Capitals 1 (5-5-2)

Sat. Nov 5: Coyotes 3, Capitals 2 (5-6-2)

Mon. Nov 7: Capitals 5, Oilers 4 (6-6-2)

Wed. Nov 9: Penguins 4, Capitals 1 (6-7-2)

Fri. Nov 11: Capitals 5, Lightning 1 (7-7-2)

Sun. Nov 13: Lighting 6, Capitals 3 (7-8-2)

Tue. Nov 15: Panthers 5, Capitals 2 (7-9-2)

Thu. Nov 17: Blues 5, Capitals 4 (SO) (7-9-3)

Sat. Nov 19: Avalanche 4, Capitals 0 (7-10-3)

Wed. Nov 23: Capitals 3, Flyers 2 (OT) (8-10-3)

Fri. Nov 25: Capitals 3, Flames 0 (9-10-3)

Sat. Nov 26: Devils 5, Capitals 1 (9-11-3)

Tue. Nov 29: Capitals 5, Canucks 1 (10-11-3)

Thu. Dec 1: Kraken 3, Capitals 2 (OT) (10-11-4)

Sat. Dec 3: Flames 5, Capitals 2 (10-12-4)

Mon. Dec 5: Capitals 3, Oilers 2 (11-12-4)

Wed. Dec 7: Capitals 4, Flyers 1 (12-12-4)

Fri. Dec 9: Capitals 4, Kraken 1 (13-12-4)

Sun. Dec 11: Capitals 5, Jets 2 (14-12-4)

Tue. Dec 13: Capitals 7, Blackhawks 3 (15-12-4)

Thu. Dec 15: Stars 2, Capitals 1 (15-13-4)

Sat. Dec 17: Capitals 5, Maple Leafs 2 (16-13-4)

Mon. Dec 19: Capitals 4, Red Wings 3 (OT) (17-13-4)

Thu. Dec 22: Capitals 3, Senators 2 (OT) (18-13-4)

Fri. Dec 23: Capitals 4, Winnipeg Jets 1 (19-13-4)

Tue. Dec 27: Capitals 4, Rangers 0 (20-13-4)

Thu. Dec 29: Senators 4, Capitals 3 (OT) (20-13-5)

Sat. Dec 31: Capitals 9, Canadiens 2 (21-13-5)

Tue. Jan 3: Sabres 5, Capitals 4 (OT) (21-13-6)

Thu. Jan 5: Capitals 6, Blue Jackets (22-13-6)

Fri. Jan 6: Predators 3, Capitals 2 (22-14-6)

Sun. Jan 8: Capitals 1, Blue Jackets 0 (23-14-6)

Wed. Jan 11: Flyers 5, Capitals 3 (23-15-6)

Sat. Jan 14: Flyers 3, Capitals 1 (23-16-6)

Mon. Jan 16: Capitals 4, Islanders 3 (OT) (24-16-6)

Tue. Jan 17: Wild 4, Capitals 2 (24-17-6)

Thu. Jan 19: Capitals 4, Coyotes 0 (25-17-6)

Sat. Jan 21: Golden Knights 6, Capitals 2 (25-18-6)

Tue. Jan 24: Avalanche 3, Capitals 2 (25-19-6)

Thu. Jan 26: Capitals 3, Penguins 2 (S/O) (26-19-6)

Sun. Jan 29: Maple Leafs 5, Capitals 1 (26-20-6)

Tue. Jan 31: Capitals 4, Blue Jackets 3 (OT) (27-20-6)

Sat. Feb 11: Capitals 2, Bruins 1 (28-20-6)

Sun. Feb 12: Sharks 4, Capitals 1 (28-21-6)

Tue. Feb 14: Hurricanes 3, Capitals 2 (28-22-6)

Thu. Feb 16: Panthers 6, Capitals 3 (28-23-6)

Sat. Feb 18: Hurricanes 4, Capitals 1 (28-24-6)

Tue. Feb 21: Red Wings 3, Capitals 1 (28-25-6)

Thu. Feb 23: Ducks 4, Capitals 2 (28-26-6)

Sat. Feb 25: Capitals 6, Rangers 3 (29-26-6)

Sun. Feb 26: Sabres 7, Capitals 4 (29-27-6)

Wed. Mar 1 at 10:00 PM: @ Anaheim Ducks (NBCSW)

Sat. Mar 4 at 6:00 PM: @ San Jose Sharks (NBCSW+)

Mon. Mar 6 at 10:30 PM: @ Los Angeles Kings (NBCSW)

Thu. Mar 9 at 7:00 PM: vs New Jersey Devils (NBCSW)

Sat. Mar 11 at 7:30 PM: @ New York Islanders (NBCSW)

Tue. Mar 14 at 7:00 PM: @ New York Rangers (ESPN)

Wed. Mar 15 at 7:00 PM: vs Buffalo Sabres (NBCSW)

Fri. Mar 17 at 7:00 PM: vs Saint Louis Blues (NBCSW)

Sun. Mar 19 at 2:00 PM: @ Minnesota Wild (NBCSW)

Tue. Mar 21 at 7:00 PM: vs Columbus Blue Jackets (NBCSW)

Thu. Mar 23 at 7:00 PM: vs Chicago Blackhawks (NBCSW)

Sat. Mar 25 at 8:00 PM: @ Pittsburgh Penguins (ABC/ESPN+)

Wed. Mar 29 at 7:30 PM: vs New York Islanders (TNT)

Thu. Mar 30 at 7:00 PM: @ Tampa Bay Lightning (NBCSW)

Sun. Apr 2 at 1:00 PM: vs New York Rangers (TNT)

Thu. Apr 6 at 7:00 PM: @ Montreal Canadiens (NBCSW)

Sat. Apr 8 at 7:00 PM: vs Florida Panthers (NBCSW)

Mon. Apr 10 at 7:00 PM: vs New York Islanders (NBCSW)

Tue. Apr 11 at 7:00 PM: @ Boston Bruins (NBCSW)

Thu. Apr 13 at 7:00 PM: vs New Jersey Devils (NBCSW)