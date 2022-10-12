Washington Capitals Preview: Aging core re-arms for one more run

The beauty of winning the 2018 Stanley Cup is that the shine of that season never dulls, even though the dust might be slowly settling on the Washington Capitals' golden era.

Yes, eight players from that roster remain in Washington (as fate would have it, the top eight scorers from the 2017-18 regular season), but two won’t be able to skate in a regular-season game at least until December.

And when a team that starts 20-6-7 finishes 24-20-5 to place fourth in the Metropolitan Division while taking the last playoff spot, one wonders if the run is over.

The core group of the NHL’s oldest roster last season (they’re second-oldest this October, with the average age just 0.3 less than Pittsburgh’s roster) will mount another assault on the NHL mountain top this winter knowing that “back-to-back” chants have long since faded. The Capitals haven’t won even a playoff series since taking it all in 2018.

But just like the hunger to win the cup pushed Washington toward two incredible months four years ago, the hunger to win another title persists for those that return. That hunger also belongs to a head coach who has a title of his own.

“The last time I was able to win a Stanley Cup was a long, long time ago,” Capitals coach Peter Laviolette, who won a title with Carolina in 2006, said at the team’s media day in September — “And when you’re striving for that every year and you fall short, sometimes it almost burns more because you’ve tasted it once and now every year you go into it looking to do that again.”

While the roster remains mostly intact from this past spring, there were more than a few fresh faces in training camp.

“You always miss the guys that are gone and the guys that aren’t here, but sometimes, when you get four or five new faces, it feels a little fresh after not having the success that we’ve wanted to have for a couple of years in a row,” forward T.J. Oshie, now in his eighth season with the team, said.

“I’m excited to see them kind of mesh with what line they’re gonna fall on, what D pairing they’re gonna fall on, how the goalie tandem’s going to do back there.”

They’ll begin the season banged up as forwards Tom Wilson (ACL) and Nicklas Backstrom (hip) are recovering from surgeries. Wilson posted career highs with 24 goals and 28 assists while slicing his penalty minutes per games played by 40% from the previous season when he led the NHL.

The right winger won’t be back before Thanksgiving, and offseason pickup Connor Brown (the 29-year old tallied 10 goals with 29 assists for Ottawa last winter) was in his place for the final preseason practice on the line with Alex Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov.

Backstrom’s status is more up in the air as some of those who follow the team don’t expect No. 19 to be back before the All-Star break. The 34-year-old was limited to 47 games last season and hasn’t averaged more than a point per game since 2017.

Newcomer Dylan Strome (22 goals with 26 assists for Chicago last year), Lars Eller and Nic Dowd will be expected to contribute in his absence.

“We went through it last year,” Laviolette said. “I thought our guys did a really good job of just battling through that and staying positive and it was whoever was the next guy that we needed to come up and step up they did that.”

The Caps ranked 10th in goals scored last winter while boasting the 23rd-best Power Play that felt lacking more often than not.

“Overall it was underwhelming. I think we got it going in certain areas and I think at certain times it felt better than the results we had,” John Carlson said. “I’ve been around long enough to know that feeling better than the results isn’t really an adequate response.”

The other arm of the special teams played well, ranking 12th on the penalty kill. The PK was no doubt aided by clean play as the team’s 631 penalty minutes were the fifth fewest in the league.

The Capitals ranked 12th in goals against (2.95) average last season despite a musical net that saw both Ilya Samsonov and Vitek Vanecek make 39 starts (Zachary Fucale started four games while Pheonix Copley made one start). Each had the opportunity to make the job his own, and neither was able to in a way that the matter was laid to rest.

Those days are gone with the acquisition of veteran starter Darcy Kuemper and career backup Charlie Lindgren.

“I don’t think it’s probably the most ideal situation, but they both did great with it,” Carlson said of the departed goaltenders. “But I think it’s a lot more normal to be like this and lean on one guy and alter the playing time from more of a health and wellness perspective than going back and forth.”

Kuemper went 37-12-4 with a 2.54 GAA for Colorado before posting a 16-10 mark (with a .902 saves percentage and a 2.57 GAA) in the playoffs to help the Avalanche win it all.

“There’s no question what he’s been able to accomplish, last year winning a Stanley Cup,” Laviolette said. “The numbers that he’s been able to put up. When you bring a player like that into your organization and onto your team … everybody gets excited about that.”

The pursuit of a playoff berth isn’t the only chase afoot this season, as Ovechkin’s 780 goals have him third all-time in NHL history. The 37-year old is fresh from posting a ninth career 50+ goal season, and begins this year 21 goals shy of Gordie Howe for No. 2 on the list (Wayne Gretzky stands 114 away at 894).

That’s not just rarefied air, that’s the Mount Everest of the sport.

“I think however cool it is as a player,” Carlson said. “It’ll be even cooler looking back in the rear-view 10-15 years down the road and realizing that you played a big part in a lot of years of his stretch and how insane his accomplishments are.”

The schedule begins with three of the Capitals’ first four games (and four of six) in Washington before a four-game road trip. Last season, they started 5-0-3, and while nobody is counting on an equally fast start this fall, early stumbles only add to the anxiety of an aging roster minus two of its big pieces.

“I don’t think it’s any secret to anybody that a poor start really hampers you through the course of the year and it puts you in difficult situations,” Laviolette said. “Getting out of the gate the way you want to coming out of Training Camp is one of the most important things.”

The road begins Wednesday when they host Boston. See you in April.