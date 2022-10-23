RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russia withdraws officers from Kherson | Search for prisoner of war | Weapons shortages hit Ukraine allies | Residents ordered to leave Kherson
Home » Washington Capitals » Devils try to keep…

Devils try to keep win streak alive, host the Capitals

The Associated Press

October 23, 2022, 3:10 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Washington Capitals (3-3-0, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (3-2-0, fifth in the Metropolitan Division)

Newark, New Jersey; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils host the Washington Capitals as winners of three straight games.

New Jersey had a 27-46-9 record overall while going 9-14-3 against opponents from the Metropolitan Division last season. The Devils had a 15.1% power play success rate last season, scoring 34 goals on 225 chances.

Washington had a 44-26-12 record overall while going 16-9-1 against opponents from the Metropolitan Division last season. The Capitals committed 3.4 penalties per game and served 7.7 penalty minutes per game last season.

INJURIES: Devils: Nathan Bastian: day to day (lower-body), Jonathan Bernier: out (hip).

Capitals: Carl Hagelin: out (hip), Connor Brown: out (lower body), Tom Wilson: out (knee), Nicklas Backstrom: out (hip).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

SSA union seeks $16.5B in emergency funding to rebuild depleted workforce

VA's first permanent chief data officer Kshemendra Paul leaving agency

Senate confirmation process lags as leadership vacancies remain

Federal employee engagement stabilizes in 2022 FEVS

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up