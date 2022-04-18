RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Ukrainians defy surrender-or-die demand | Diplomat: Mariupol 'doesn't exist anymore' | Pope makes plea for peace
Canadiens’ Pezzetta suspended 2 games for illegal check

The Associated Press

April 18, 2022, 5:28 PM

The NHL has suspended Montreal Canadiens forward Michael Pezzetta two games on Monday for an illegal check to the head of Washington Capitals forward T.J. Oshie.

The incident occurred in the third period of Washington’s 8-4 win in Montreal on Saturday. Pezzetta hit Oshie’s head as he finished a check after the Capitals forward had made a play to move the puck out of Washington’s zone.

Pezzetta was assessed a minor penalty for an illegal check to the head on the play.

The Canadiens forward, who had no history of discipline, will forfeit $7,500 in salary.

Pezzetta will be eligible to return when the Canadiens visit Ottawa on April 23.

