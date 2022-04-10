RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Zelenskyy seeks peace despite atrocities | Fears of stepped-up Russian attacks | A walk through Bucha's horror | Arlington sends medical gear
Boston visits Washington after overtime win

The Associated Press

April 10, 2022, 3:05 AM

Boston Bruins (45-21-5, third in the Atlantic) vs. Washington Capitals (39-22-10, fourth in the Metropolitan)

Washington; Sunday, 1:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Capitals -107, Bruins -113; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals host Boston after the Bruins took down Tampa Bay 2-1 in overtime.

The Capitals are 26-12-4 in conference games. Washington is first in the Eastern Conference with 5.2 assists per game, led by John Carlson averaging 0.7.

The Bruins are 26-13-2 in conference matchups. Boston has scored 223 goals and ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.1 goals per game. David Pastrnak leads the team with 38.

In their last meeting on Jan. 20, Boston won 4-3. Pastrnak scored a team-high two goals for the Bruins in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Ovechkin leads the Capitals with 82 points, scoring 44 goals and adding 38 assists. Carlson has nine assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

Pastrnak leads the Bruins with 38 goals and has 71 points. Brad Marchand has seven goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 6-4-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 4.6 assists, 4.6 penalties and 10.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with an .882 save percentage.

Bruins: 8-2-0, averaging 4.1 goals, 7.3 assists, 5.6 penalties and 15 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

INJURIES: Capitals: Conor Sheary: day to day (illness).

Bruins: Hampus Lindholm: day to day (lower body), Trent Frederic: day to day (upper body), David Pastrnak: day to day (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

