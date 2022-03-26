RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Biden ends trip with unity message | War enters dangerous phase | 300 killed in Mariupol theater | How to help
Home » Washington Capitals » Washington hosts New Jersey…

Washington hosts New Jersey following shootout victory

The Associated Press

March 26, 2022, 3:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

New Jersey Devils (23-36-5, eighth in the Metropolitan) vs. Washington Capitals (36-20-10, fourth in the Metropolitan)

Washington; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Capitals -207, Devils +170; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Washington hosts the New Jersey Devils after the Capitals beat Buffalo 4-3 in a shootout.

The Capitals are 13-5-1 against division opponents. Washington is first in the Eastern Conference with 5.2 assists per game, led by John Carlson averaging 0.7.

The Devils are 9-10-2 against opponents in the Metropolitan. New Jersey ranks ninth in the Eastern Conference averaging 5.2 assists per game, led by Jesper Bratt with 0.7.

In their last meeting on Jan. 2, New Jersey won 4-3. Nico Hischier recorded a team-high 2 points for the Devils.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Ovechkin leads the Capitals with 77 points, scoring 41 goals and adding 36 assists. Carlson has eight assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

Andreas Johnsson leads the Devils with a plus-four in 59 games this season. Bratt has 11 assists over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 7-2-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.7 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with an .899 save percentage.

Devils: 4-6-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.8 assists, 2.3 penalties and 5.2 penalty minutes while allowing 3.4 goals per game with an .893 save percentage.

INJURIES: Capitals: T.J. Oshie: day to day (lower body), Nic Dowd: day to day (upper-body).

Devils: Pavel Zacha: day to day (upper-body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Two Secure Act provisions alter TSP age requirements

Lawmakers raise concerns about EEOC return to office plans

GSA approves sale of Trump Hotel lease, after years of scrutiny from watchdogs

From ‘partner’ to ‘regulatory enforcer’: CISA takes on complex cyber incident reporting mandate

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up