Coyotes sign center Travis Boyd to 2-year contract

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes have signed center Travis Boyd to a $3.5 million, two-year contract.

The 28-year-old Boyd has set career highs this season with 10 goals and 24 points in 46 games with Arizona. He’s also one assist away from establishing a career high.

Boyd was a sixth-round pick by Washington in 2011 and played three seasons with the Capitals, scoring eight goals with 23 assists in 85 games. He played two seasons with Toronto and another with Vancouver before signing with the Coyotes in 2021.

Boyd has 23 goals and 42 assists in 170 career games.

He’ll count $1.75 million against the salary cap each of the next two seasons.

