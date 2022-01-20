McAvoy’s late goal lifts Bruins to 4-3 win over Capitals

Charlie McAvoy scored a power-play goal with 45 seconds left in the third period, lifting the Boston Bruins to a 4-3 win over the Washington Capitals on Thursday night.

Capitals_Bruins_Hockey_48158 Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy (73) is congratulated by teammates at the glass as fans cheer after he scored the winning goal past Washington Capitals goaltender Vitek Vanecek late in the third period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Boston. AP Photo/Mary Schwalm Capitals_Bruins_Hockey_73978 Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal on a breakaway past Washington Capitals goaltender Vitek Vanecek (41) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Boston. AP Photo/Mary Schwalm Capitals_Bruins_Hockey_73354 Washington Capitals center Lars Eller (20) is congratulated along the bench after scoring a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Boston Bruins, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Boston. AP Photo/Mary Schwalm Capitals_Bruins_Hockey_97559 Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) scores a goal past Washington Capitals goaltender Vitek Vanecek (41) on a breakaway during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Boston. AP Photo/Mary Schwalm Capitals_Bruins_Hockey_33346 Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) reacts toward fans after scoring a goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Boston Bruins, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Boston. AP Photo/Mary Schwalm Capitals_Bruins_Hockey_53692 Boston Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark (35) makes a pad-save on a shot by Washington Capitals center Connor McMichael (24) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Boston. AP Photo/Mary Schwalm Capitals_Bruins_Hockey_26085 Washington Capitals center Connor McMichael (24) carries the puck away from a pile of his teammates and Boston Bruins players in front of the net during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Boston. AP Photo/Mary Schwalm

BOSTON (AP) — Charlie McAvoy scored a power-play goal with 45 seconds left in the third period, lifting the Boston Bruins to a 4-3 win over the Washington Capitals. David Pastrnak had two goals and Jake DeBrusk also scored for the Bruins. Boston cashed in on a late opportunity when Washington’s Nic Dowd was called for tripping with just 2:34 left in the third. DeBrusk set up McAvoy for a wrist shot from the slot that gave the Bruins the lead for good. Erik Haula had two assists for Boston and Linus Ullmark stopped 14 shots. Evgeny Kuznetsov, Lars Eller and Nicklas Backstrom scored for Washington.

