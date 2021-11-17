One grand night: Zegras OT goal gives Ducks 1,000th victory

Trevor Zegras scored his second goal in overtime to extend the Anaheim Ducks' winning streak to eight — and notch the 1,000th franchise win — with a 3-2 victory over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night.

Capitals_Ducks_Hockey_88875 Anaheim Ducks celebrate after defenseman Cam Fowler (4) scored during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals in Anaheim, Calif., Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. AP Photo/Ashley Landis Capitals_Ducks_Hockey_08083 Anaheim Ducks center Troy Terry (19) takes a shot, blocked by Washington Capitals goaltender Vitek Vanecek (41) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Anaheim, Calif., Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. AP Photo/Ashley Landis Capitals_Ducks_Hockey_93668 Anaheim Ducks center Adam Henrique (14) and center Troy Terry (19) react after defenseman Cam Fowler scored a goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals in Anaheim, Calif., Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. AP Photo/Ashley Landis Capitals_Ducks_Hockey_56563 Washington Capitals right wing Daniel Sprong (10) shoots against Anaheim Ducks left wing Nicolas Deslauriers (20) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Anaheim, Calif., Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. AP Photo/Ashley Landis Capitals_Ducks_Hockey_56878 Anaheim Ducks defenseman Cam Fowler (4) controls the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals in Anaheim, Calif., Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. AP Photo/Ashley Landis Capitals_Ducks_Hockey_06381 Anaheim Ducks defenseman Jamie Drysdale (34) controls the puck against Washington Capitals center Connor McMichael (24) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Anaheim, Calif., Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. AP Photo/Ashley Landis ( 1 /6) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Trevor Zegras scored his second goal in overtime to extend the Anaheim Ducks’ winning streak to eight — and notch the 1,000th franchise win — with a 3-2 victory over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night.

Ryan Getzlaf reached 1,000 career points and Troy Terry extended his point streak to 15 games for the Ducks, who remain unbeaten in November and have won six straight at home dating back to Oct. 31. John Gibson stopped 28 shots for the Ducks.

It’s the second straight game Zegras has had two goals. His overtime-winner with 45 seconds left came on wrist shot to beat Washington goaltender Vitek Vanecek.

Garrett Pilon and Tom Wilson scored and Vanecek made 28 saves for the Capitals, whose four-game winning streak was snapped.

Getzlaf and Terry each had an assist on Cam Fowler’s goal early in the first period. Getzlaf became the 92nd player in NHL history to reach 1,000 points with the primary assist. He is also the seventh active player to reach the milestone.

Meanwhile, Terry is tied with Edmonton’s Connor McDavid for the NHL’s longest point streak. No other player has recorded a streak of more than nine games. Terry’s streak is also tied with Getzlaf for the third-longest in franchise history. Corey Perry has the record at 19 games, which was accomplished in 2009.

Fowler took Getzlaf’s cross-ice pass that deflected off the boards and ripped a slap shot past Vanecek at 3:32 of the first period for his third goal of the season.

Pilon scored his first NHL goal to tie it at 1 in the third period. Anaheim regained the lead midway through the period when Zonny Milano flipped a pass to Zegras, who put a wrist shot between Vanecek’s legs.

Wilson sent it into overtime with 2 1/2 minutes left in the third, when he deflected John Carlson’s shot from the point into the net. It was Wilson’s fifth goal in the last seven games.

FIRST FOR PILON

Pilon became the fifth Capitals rookie this season to score his first career goal on a tip-in 5:36 into the third period. Pilon was called up after forward Lars Eller was placed on the NHL’s COVID-19 list prior to the game.

Nick Jensen originally appeared to tie it in the first period, but the goal was overturned when instant replay ruled Garnet Hathaway was offside.

GRAND OL’ GETZLAF

The 19th overall pick by the Ducks in the 2003 NHL draft, Getzlaf is the 39th player in league history to record his first 1,000 points all with the same club and the 45th to get at least 1,000 points with a single franchise.

The Ducks captain has had two major milestones this season, the first coming Oct. 31, when he became the franchise career points leader with a game-winning goal against Montreal. He passed Selanne, who had 988 points in two stints and 15 seasons.

Getzlaf, who has 280 goals and 720 assists in 17 seasons, has a point in four straight games. He is third in the league with 17 assists and tied for ninth in scoring with 18 points.

UP NEXT

Capitals: Remain in Southern California to face Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Ducks: Host Carolina on Thursday.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.