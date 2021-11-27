HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Holiday shopping trends | Is it time to buy a computer? | Your Small Business Saturday shopping guide | Holiday shopping returns to area malls
Capitals visit the Hurricanes after Ovechkin’s 3-goal game

The Associated Press

November 27, 2021, 3:05 AM

Washington Capitals vs. Carolina Hurricanes

Raleigh, North Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -134, Capitals +112; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Washington visits the Carolina Hurricanes after Alex Ovechkin scored three goals in the Capitals’ 4-3 victory over the Panthers.

The Hurricanes have gone 3-1-0 against division opponents. Carolina ranks eighth in the league averaging 3.4 goals per game, led by Sebastian Aho with 10.

The Capitals are 4-1-0 against the rest of their division. Washington averages just 3.0 penalties per game, the least in the Eastern Conference. Dmitry Orlov leads the team averaging 0.5.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aho has 20 total points for the Hurricanes, 10 goals and 10 assists. Seth Jarvis has three goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Carolina.

Ovechkin leads the Capitals with 18 goals and has 36 points. Evgeny Kuznetsov has two goals and 12 assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 6-3-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .917 save percentage.

Capitals: 8-1-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.5 assists, 2.5 penalties and 5.2 penalty minutes while allowing two goals per game with a .926 save percentage.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: Ethan Bear: out (health protocols).

Capitals: Lars Eller: day to day (health protocols).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

