SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Reinhart scored the winning power-play goal with 14.4 seconds left, capping a furious comeback for the Florida Panthers to beat the Washington Capitals 5-4 on Tuesday night.

Trailing 4-1, the Panthers scored four goals on a season-high 26 shots in the third period to snap a two-game skid.

Eetu Luostarinen and Ryan Lomberg each had a goal and an assist. Sam Bennett and Joe Thornton also scored goals for the Panthers, and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 23 shots.

Nick Jensen had a goal and an assist for the Capitals. Lars Eller, Beck Malenstyn and Connor McMichael also scored goals. Ilya Samsonov made 45 saves.

RED WINGS 2, BRUINS 1

BOSTON (AP) — Marc Staal’s first goal of the season was the tiebreaker with just over eight minutes remaining in the third period, and Alex Nedeljkovic made 41 saves, leading Detroit over Boston.

It was the Red Wings’ 3,000th victory. Filip Zadina also scored for Detroit, which won its third straight.

David Pastrnak scored for Boston and Linus Ullmark stopped 16 shots. The Bruins had won five of seven.

Boston coach Bruce Cassidy missed the game after being placed in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol earlier in the day.

SHARKS 5, DEVILS 2

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Sharks’ leading scorer Timo Meier scored twice, James Reimer made 32 saves and San Jose defeated New Jersey.

Noah Gregor, Jacob Middleton and Erik Karlsson also scored for the Sharks, who have started their five-game road trip at 2-0.

Tomas Tatar and Jesper Bratt scored for the Devils, and Mackenzie Blackwood had 26 saves.

