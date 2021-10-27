Red Wings erase two-goal deficit, beat Capitals in overtime

Dylan Larkin scored in overtime and the Detroit Red Wings came back to beat the Washington Capitals 3-2 Wednesday night.

Red_Wings_Capitals_Hockey_60772 Washington Capitals defenseman Dmitry Orlov (9) and Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) dive for the puck in the first period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, in Washington. AP Photo/Alex Brandon Red_Wings_Capitals_Hockey_40991 Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) passes the puck past Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) in the first period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, in Washington. AP Photo/Alex Brandon Red_Wings_Capitals_Hockey_04056 Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) prepares to score from his knees past Detroit Red Wings goaltender Thomas Greiss (29) in the first period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, in Washington. AP Photo/Alex Brandon Red_Wings_Capitals_Hockey_95168 Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov, left, celebrates his goal with left wing Alex Ovechkin in the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Detroit Red Wings, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, in Washington. AP Photo/Alex Brandon Red_Wings_Capitals_Hockey_01343 Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov, center, celebrates his goal in the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Detroit Red Wings, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, in Washington. AP Photo/Alex Brandon Red_Wings_Capitals_Hockey_46401 Washington Capitals goaltender Vitek Vanecek (41) blocks a shot by Detroit Red Wings center Michael Rasmussen (27) in the first period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, in Washington. AP Photo/Alex Brandon Red_Wings_Capitals_Hockey_47350 Washington Capitals defenseman Justin Schultz (2), Detroit Red Wings center Michael Rasmussen (27) and Detroit Red Wings center Vladislav Namestnikov (92) loose track of the puck as they collide in the first period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, in Washington. AP Photo/Alex Brandon Red_Wings_Capitals_Hockey_05727 Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) jumps over a shot by Washington Capitals defenseman Nick Jensen (3) in the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Detroit Red Wings, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, in Washington. AP Photo/Alex Brandon Red_Wings_Capitals_Hockey_04551 Detroit Red Wings right wing Lucas Raymond (23), center Dylan Larkin (71) and defenseman Filip Hronek (17) celebrate the game-wining goal by Larkin after an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, in Washington. The Red Wings won 3-2 in overtime. AP Photo/Alex Brandon Red_Wings_Capitals_Hockey_33636 Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin celebrates his game-winning goal in overtime of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, in Washington. The Red Wings won 3-2. AP Photo/Alex Brandon Red_Wings_Capitals_Hockey_66422 Detroit Red Wings center Robby Fabbri (14) celebrates his goal in the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, in Washington. The Red Wings won 3-2 in overtime. AP Photo/Alex Brandon Red_Wings_Capitals_Hockey_32268 Detroit Red Wings goaltender Thomas Greiss (29) blocks a shot by Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) in the third period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, in Washington. The Red Wings won 3-2 in overtime. AP Photo/Alex Brandon Red_Wings_Capitals_Hockey_98884 Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) breaks his stick with Washington Capitals right wing Tom Wilson (43) nearby in the third period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, in Washington. The Red Wings won 3-2 in overtime. AP Photo/Alex Brandon

WASHINGTON (AP) — Robby Fabbri tied it early in the third period, captain Dylan Larkin scored in overtime and the Detroit Red Wings came back to beat the Washington Capitals 3-2 Wednesday night.

Larkin beat Vitek Vanecek 1:37 into OT on a goal assisted on by impressive rookies Lucas Raymond and Moritz Seider. Adam Erne started the comeback with a goal in the second, and Thomas Greiss made 26 saves for the Red Wings.

Detroit has won four of its first seven games, showing significant progress in the middle of a long-term organizational rebuild. This was the kind of game the Red Wings would often try hard and lose in recent seasons, and it mattered to them to come out on top.

“Every game and every season that goes by is huge for experience and confidence,” Ernie said. “A big thing for us is just winning those tight games, and that’s going to tell us a lot about how were going to be as a team.”

Alex Ovechkin scored his eighth goal of the season and Evgeny Kuznetsov his fifth to stake Washington to a 2-0 lead. Ovechkin’s goal was the 738th of his career, putting him three back of Brett Hull for fourth on the NHL career list.

Aside from those two power-play goals, the Capitals looked out of sorts against a less talented opponent and paid the price for a few defensive zone blunders and bad rebounds. They were lucky to come out of it with a point and have yet to lose this season in regulation.

“They’re a pesky team,” Washington’s Tom Wilson said of the Red Wings. “They’re young, they’re fast and they stuck with us.”

Making his fifth start of the season, Vanecek allowed three goals on 25 shots. Detroit’s penalty kill stopped Washington on a power play midway through the third period to help the game get to OT.

“We expect to score every single time we go out there and that’s obviously not possible, but that’s our goal,” Capitals defenseman and power-play point man John Carlson said of a unit that is 2 of its last 19.

That’s where some of Detroit’s young skill made a difference. Coach Jeff Blashill trusted Raymond — who was coming off a hat trick at Chicago — and Seider on the ice with Larkin, and they validated it by setting up the winner.

“We had them out there because we think they give us a chance to make a real good hockey play, and they did,” Blashill said. “Both those guys have played good hockey for us, and they deserved to be out there.”

NOTES: Filip Hronek returned to the lineup for Detroit, replacing injured D Gustav Lindstrom. Hronek made the move to the net that created Erne’s goal. … Former Red Wings F Anthony Mantha had an assist in his first game against his former team. Washington acquired him at the trade deadline last season. … C Nic Dowd returned for Washington after missing last game with a lower-body injury. With rookies Connor McMichael and Hendrix Lapierre staying in the lineup, F Daniel Sprong was a healthy scratch for the first time this season to make room for Dowd. … The Red Wings were in Washington for the first time since March 12, 2020 — the day the NHL paused that season at the start of the pandemic.

UP NEXT

Red Wings: Return home to face the Florida Panthers on Friday.

Capitals: Host the winless Arizona Coyotes on Friday.

