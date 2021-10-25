Oshie’s hat trick lifts Capitals over Senators, 7-5

T.J. Oshie picked up his fifth career hat trick as the Washington Capitals beat the Ottawa Senators 7-5 on Monday night.

Capitals_Senators_Hockey_49270 Ottawa Senators center Chris Tierney (71) skates away as he celebrates his goal against Washington Capitals goaltender Ilya Samsonov (30) second-period NHL hockey game action in Ottawa, Ontario, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP Capitals_Senators_Hockey_47922 Washington Capitals right wing T.J. Oshie (77) scores against Ottawa Senators goaltender Filip Gustavsson (32) during second-period NHL hockey game action in Ottawa, Ontario, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP Capitals_Senators_Hockey_22873 Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrates his goal against the Ottawa Senators during second-period NHL hockey game action in Ottawa, Ontario, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP Capitals_Senators_Hockey_67628 Washington Capitals right wing T.J. Oshie (77) celebrates his hat trick goal against the Ottawa Senators with right wing Anthony Mantha (39) and defenseman Dmitry Orlov (9) during second-period NHL hockey game action in Ottawa, Ontario, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP Capitals_Senators_Hockey_47893 Ottawa Senators right wing Drake Batherson (19) shoots the puck for a goal against Washington Capitals goaltender Ilya Samsonov (30) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Ottawa, Ontario, on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP Capitals_Senators_Hockey_60822 Ottawa Senators defenseman Nikita Zaitsev (22) and left wing Nick Paul (21) try to prevent Washington Capitals right wing T.J. Oshie (77) from scoring on goaltender Filip Gustavsson (32) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Ottawa, Ontario, on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. Oshie scored on the play for a hat-trick. Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP Capitals_Senators_Hockey_26809 Washington Capitals goaltender Ilya Samsonov (30) and defenseman Dmitry Orlov (9) watch the puck in front of Ottawa Senators center Josh Norris (9) and left wing Brady Tkachuk (7) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Ottawa, Ontario, on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP Capitals_Senators_Hockey_40019 Ottawa Senators defenseman Thomas Chabot (72) and Washington Capitals right wing Garnet Hathaway (21) get tangled up mid ice during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Ottawa, Ontario on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP ( 1 /8) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — T.J. Oshie picked up his fifth career hat trick as the Washington Capitals beat the Ottawa Senators 7-5 on Monday night.

Alex Ovechkin extended his point streak to six games with his sixth and seventh goals of the season for Washington. Nick Jensen and John Carlson also scored as Ilya Samsonov made 32 saves for the win.

Drake Batherson led the way for Ottawa with his first career hat trick, while Chris Tierney and Josh Norris also chipped in.

Anton Forsberg started the game for Ottawa, but was pulled after allowing four goals on 16 shots. Filip Gustavsson came in late in the first period and finished the game allowing three goals on 15 shots.

Down 6-4 to start the third, Batherson made it a one-goal game with his third of the night at the six-minute mark, but Ovechkin regained the two-goal cushion with his second of the game midway through the period.

Trailing 4-1, the Senators came roaring back to tie the game, only to give up two late goals and trail 6-4 after 40 minutes.

Norris started the rally beating Samsonov from the right face-off circle. Tierney made it 4-3 with a power-play goal midway through the period. Shortly after, Batherson displayed patience by drawing Samsonov out of position to score the equalizer for his second of the night.

Ovechkin regained the lead as he blocked a Nikita Zaitsev point shot and broke in alone, beating Gustavsson through the legs. With just 7.3 seconds remaining in the period, Oshie scored his third of the night.

The Senators got the start they were looking for in the first period, but things quickly unraveled. Batherson opened the scoring by beating Samsonov from outside the right face-off circle.

But the Capitals then scored four consecutive goals in a span of about nine minutes.

Oshie took advantage of poor defensive coverage by Josh Brown as he scored the first two goals. Jensen made it 3-1 and Carlson ended Forsberg’s night as he ripped a shot from the left circle.

This marked the Capitals’ first road game against a Canadian team since Feb. 27, 2020.

NOTES: Ottawa G Matt Murray was sidelined after taking a knee to the head Saturday against New York, while D Michael Del Zotto was a healthy scratch. … The injured Austin Watson has resumed skating which is positive news for the Senators. … Washington rookie Hendrix Lapierre was thrilled to have the opportunity to play close to home. The 19-year-old grew up in nearby Gatineau, Quebec, about 40 minutes from Ottawa’s arena and took a solo lap in warmup.

UP NEXT

Capitals: Host Detroit on Wednesday.

Senators: At Dallas on Friday.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.