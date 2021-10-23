Lindholm lifts Flames to 4-3 overtime win against Capitals

WASHINGTON (AP) — Elias Lindholm completed his second career hat trick with a one-timer 2:46 into overtime, and the Calgary…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Elias Lindholm completed his second career hat trick with a one-timer 2:46 into overtime, and the Calgary Flames beat the Washington Capitals 4-3 on Saturday.

Lindholm’s fourth, fifth and sixth goals of the season helped the Flames to a second consecutive victory, this one coming after blowing an early 3-0 lead. Washington had won two in a row.

Andrew Mangiapane scored his third goal of the season for the Flames.

Calgary’s Dan Vladar made 22 saves and Johnny Gaudreau had two assists, including the final feed to Lindholm for an effort that caught the body of goaltender Ilya Samsonov before trickling over the line.

Alex Ovechkin, Evgeny Kuznetsov and Martin Fehervary scored for the Capitals. Ovechkin moved to 735 career goals, bringing him within six of Brett Hull for fourth on the NHL list.

RANGERS 3, SENATORS 2

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Chris Kreider, Ryan Lindgren and Barclay Goodrow scored in the final six minutes, rallying New York to another victory.

The Rangers have won four straight, all on the road. Alexandar Georgiev made 26 saves.

Ottawa led 2-0 after Josh Norris’ goal early in the third period, but the Senators unraveled late. Kreider scored a power-play goal by beating Matt Murray in close with 5:23 left.

Murray, who stopped 22 shots, left the game following the goal, leaving Anton Forsberg to close things out. Forsberg gave up a goal to Lindgren on the first shot he faced with 4:08 left.

Goodrow scored the winner with 2:03 left by deflecting a long shot from Sammy Blais past Forsberg.

Nick Paul also scored for Ottawa.

