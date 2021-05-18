CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Anne Arundel Co. Schools relax guidelines | DC pools reopen | 2 Prince George's vaccine sites closing | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Marchand and Boston take on Washington

The Associated Press

May 18, 2021, 3:05 AM

Washington Capitals (36-15-5, second in the East Division) vs. Boston Bruins (33-16-7, third in the East Division)

Boston; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -172, Capitals +141; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Brad Marchand leads Boston into a matchup with Washington. He ranks third in the league with 69 points, scoring 29 goals and recording 40 assists.

The Bruins are 33-16-7 in division matchups. Boston leads the NHL with nine shorthanded goals, led by Marchand with four.

The Capitals are 36-15-5 against the rest of their division. Washington ranks fifth in the NHL recording 9 points per game, averaging 3.4 goals and 5.6 assists.

The teams square off for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marchand leads the Bruins with 69 points, scoring 29 goals and adding 40 assists. David Krejci has two goals and 12 assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

Dmitry Orlov leads the Capitals with a plus-16 in 51 games this season. T.J. Oshie has six goals over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 6-3-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.4 assists, 2.4 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game with a .919 save percentage.

Capitals: 7-2-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.4 assists, 4.3 penalties and 14.2 penalty minutes while allowing 2.1 goals per game with a .919 save percentage.

INJURIES: Bruins: Ondrej Kase: day to day (upper body).

Capitals: Michal Kempny: out (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

