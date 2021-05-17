CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC lifts mask mandate | Montgomery Co. eases more restrictions | Va. business embraces mask guidance | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
LISTEN: Hear the Capitals Game 1 highlight montage

Ben Raby

May 17, 2021, 6:57 PM

Before the puck drops for Game 2 between the Washington Capitals and the Boston Bruins in their First Round series (7:30 p.m., WFED 1500AM), take a listen back to the top moments from the Capitals’ 3-2 overtime win in the series opener.

Hear the Ultimate Game 1 Highlight Montage courtesy of the Capitals Radio Network, with calls from John Walton and Ken Sabourin on the Capitals’ side as well as highlights from Rogers Sportsnet in Canada and NBC Sports.

You’ll also hear from John Carlson, Craig Anderson, Alex Ovechkin and head coach Peter Laviolette.

LISTEN: Hear the Capitals Ultimate Game 1 Highlight Montage

