New York hosts Washington after Bailey’s 2-goal game

New York hosts the Washington Capitals after Josh Bailey scored two goals in the Islanders' 6-1 win against the Rangers.

Washington Capitals (29-13-4, first in the East Division) vs. New York Islanders (29-13-4, second in the East Division)

Uniondale, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Islanders -118, Capitals -102; over/under is 0

BOTTOM LINE: New York hosts the Washington Capitals after Josh Bailey scored two goals in the Islanders’ 6-1 win against the Rangers.

The Islanders have gone 29-13-4 against division opponents. New York averages only 2.8 penalties per game, the fewest in the league. Ross Johnston leads the team averaging 0.9.

The Capitals are 29-13-4 against the rest of their division. Washington leads the NHL shooting 12.2% and averaging 3.5 goals on 28.6 shots per game.

In their last meeting on April 6, New York won 1-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brock Nelson leads the Islanders with 16 goals, adding 10 assists and recording 26 points. Jordan Eberle has four goals over the last 10 games for New York.

Justin Schultz leads the Capitals with a plus-12 in 42 games this season. Alex Ovechkin has six goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 7-3-0, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.1 assists, 2.5 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game with a .936 save percentage.

Capitals: 6-4-0, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.6 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

INJURIES: Islanders: Ross Johnston: out (undisclosed), Cal Clutterbuck: day to day (undisclosed).

Capitals: Ilya Samsonov: day to day (upper body), Michal Kempny: out (lower body), Zdeno Chara: day to day (undisclosed), Justin Schultz: day to day (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.