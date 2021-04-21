CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Prince George's Co. vaccine update | DC to allow walk-up vaccinations | Shots add to local pharmacies' workloads | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Washington Capitals » New York hosts Washington…

New York hosts Washington after Bailey’s 2-goal game

The Associated Press

April 21, 2021, 3:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Washington Capitals (29-13-4, first in the East Division) vs. New York Islanders (29-13-4, second in the East Division)

Uniondale, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Islanders -118, Capitals -102; over/under is 0

BOTTOM LINE: New York hosts the Washington Capitals after Josh Bailey scored two goals in the Islanders’ 6-1 win against the Rangers.

The Islanders have gone 29-13-4 against division opponents. New York averages only 2.8 penalties per game, the fewest in the league. Ross Johnston leads the team averaging 0.9.

The Capitals are 29-13-4 against the rest of their division. Washington leads the NHL shooting 12.2% and averaging 3.5 goals on 28.6 shots per game.

In their last meeting on April 6, New York won 1-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brock Nelson leads the Islanders with 16 goals, adding 10 assists and recording 26 points. Jordan Eberle has four goals over the last 10 games for New York.

Justin Schultz leads the Capitals with a plus-12 in 42 games this season. Alex Ovechkin has six goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 7-3-0, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.1 assists, 2.5 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game with a .936 save percentage.

Capitals: 6-4-0, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.6 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

INJURIES: Islanders: Ross Johnston: out (undisclosed), Cal Clutterbuck: day to day (undisclosed).

Capitals: Ilya Samsonov: day to day (upper body), Michal Kempny: out (lower body), Zdeno Chara: day to day (undisclosed), Justin Schultz: day to day (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Navy, Coast Guard consider network tech to hedge against illegal fishing

In spite of it all, federal employee engagement rises in 2020 FEVS

Limits on official travel for federal employees remain in place, even if vaccinated

JADC2 strategy in the works, possibility for investment fund

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up