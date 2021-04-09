CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Arlington woman gives back | Baltimore sees rise in cases | Rare to be infected after vaccination: CDC | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Washington Capitals » Buffalo plays division foe Washington

Buffalo plays division foe Washington

The Associated Press

April 9, 2021, 4:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Washington Capitals (25-11-4, second in the East Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (9-24-6, eighth in the East Division)

Buffalo, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Washington takes on Buffalo for a East Division matchup.

The Sabres are 9-24-6 in division matchups. Buffalo serves 6.3 penalty minutes per game, the least in the league. Steven Fogarty leads the team averaging 1.0.

The Capitals are 25-11-4 against East Division teams. Washington is eighth in the NHL recording 8.8 points per game, averaging 3.3 goals and 5.5 assists.

In their last meeting on March 15, Washington won 6-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fogarty leads the Sabres with a plus-two in eight games this season. Kyle Okposo has one goal and six assists over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

Alex Ovechkin leads the Capitals with 20 goals and has 35 points. T.J. Oshie has 9 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 3-5-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.7 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

Capitals: 5-5-0, averaging 2.9 goals, five assists, 3.5 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with an .891 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sabres: Dylan Cozens: out (upper body), Carter Hutton: out (lower body), Jake McCabe: out (knee), Will Borgen: out (forearm), Curtis Lazar: out (lower body), Jack Eichel: out (upper body).

Capitals: Michal Kempny: out (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

‘What caused this?’ State Department reinvigorates task force on ‘Havana Syndrome’

State Department cyber diplomacy bill seeks to fill ‘missing piece’ in interagency defense

Fearing a post-pandemic talent exodus, agencies view telework as key retention tool

Another year, another record-high budget request for VA

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up