Capitals beat Rangers 5-4 for 10th victory in 11 games.

The Associated Press

March 28, 2021, 7:10 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Tom Wilson had two goals, Alex Ovechkin scored his 724th and the Washington Capitals held on to beat the New York Rangers 5-4 on Sunday for their 10th victory in 11 games.

Ovechkin has 11 goals in those 11 games and leads the team with 18. He’s seven shy of tying Marcel Dionne for fifth on the NHL career list. T.J. Oshie had a goal and two assists, Evgeny Kuznetsov also scored, and Ilya Samsonov made 16 saves.

Colin Blackwell scored twice on his 28th birthday, and Alexis Lafreniere and Chris Kreider also scored for New York.

These will meet Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden, the opener of the Capitals’ five-game New York area swing.

RED WINGS 4, BLUE JACKETS 1

DETROIT (AP) — Michael Rasmussen broke a tie early in the third period with his first goal of the season and Detroit beat Columus for the second time in two days.

Evgeny Svechnikov, defenseman Filip Hronek and Vladislav Namestnikov also scored for Detroit, and Calvin Pickard made 16 saves. Pickard also was in goal Saturday in the Red Wings’ 3-1 victory.

Jack Roslovic scored for Columbus. Elvis Merzlikins stopped 25 shots.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

