CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Winter weather disrupts vaccine shipment | DC update; what about federal workers? | Airport testing sites | Latest COVID test results
Home » Washington Capitals » Washington takes on New…

Washington takes on New York for division showdown

The Associated Press

February 3, 2021, 3:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Washington Capitals (6-1-3, second in the East Division) vs. New York Rangers (3-4-2, eighth in the East Division)

New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Division foes New York and Washington square off.

New York finished 37-28-5 overall and 14-8-0 in division play a season ago. The Rangers averaged 4.3 penalties and 11.2 penalty minutes per game.

Washington went 41-20-8 overall and 11-12-2 in division action a season ago. The Capitals scored 236 total goals last season averaging 3.4 per game.

The teams square off Thursday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Rangers: Justin Richards: out (health protocols), Colin Blackwell: out (upper body), Jack Johnson: day to day (lower body), Filip Chytil: out (upper body), Brendan Smith: day to day (upper body).

Capitals: Michal Kempny: out (lower body), Conor Sheary: day to day (lower body), Lars Eller: day to day (upper body), Justin Schultz: day to day (face).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

DoD expects full force vaccination by summer, more than 30% of troops refusing shot

Commission tells DoD to prepare for ‘military AI readiness’ by 2025

Agencies ‘building back better’ after SolarWinds breach, top Biden cyber official says

DoD improves oversight over private military housing, but with new costs to taxpayers

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up