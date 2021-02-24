CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Long lines at Six Flags vaccine site | New vaccine system in Prince William Co. | DC opens high-capacity vaccine site | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Pittsburgh takes on Backstrom and the Capitals

The Associated Press

February 24, 2021, 3:05 AM

Pittsburgh Penguins (10-6-1, third in the East Division) vs. Washington Capitals (9-5-4, second in the East Division)

Washington; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nicklas Backstrom leads Washington into a matchup against Pittsburgh. He currently ranks ninth in the NHL with 22 points, scoring eight goals and recording 14 assists.

The Capitals have gone 9-5-4 against division opponents. Washington has scored 59 goals and is ninth in the league averaging 3.3 per game. Backstrom leads the team with eight.

The Penguins are 10-6-1 against the rest of their division. Pittsburgh has scored eight power-play goals, converting on 16.3% of chances.

The teams square off for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Schultz leads the Capitals with a plus-eight in 14 games this season. Alex Ovechkin has five goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

Kasperi Kapanen leads the Penguins with a plus-eight in 14 games this season. Jake Guentzel has four goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 4-5-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with an .896 save percentage.

Penguins: 6-4-0, averaging three goals, 5.6 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while allowing 2.8 goals per game with a .905 save percentage.

INJURIES: Capitals: Michal Kempny: out (lower body).

Penguins: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

