Pittsburgh puts home win streak on the line against Washington

The Associated Press

February 15, 2021, 3:05 AM

Washington Capitals (6-4-3, fourth in the East Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (7-5-1, fifth in the East Division)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh hosts Washington trying to prolong its five-game home winning streak.

The Penguins are 7-5-1 against division opponents. Pittsburgh has scored six power-play goals, converting on 15.4% of chances.

The Capitals are 6-4-3 against the rest of their division. Washington is third in the league averaging 3.5 goals per game, led by Nicklas Backstrom with seven.

The teams meet for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kasperi Kapanen leads the Penguins with a plus-five in 10 games this season. Sidney Crosby has seven assists over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Backstrom leads the Capitals with seven goals and has 18 points. John Carlson has seven assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 6-3-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.5 assists, three penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .888 save percentage.

Capitals: 4-4-2, averaging 3.5 goals, six assists, 3.6 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with a .892 save percentage.

INJURIES: Penguins: None listed.

Capitals: Michal Kempny: out (lower body), Jakub Vrana: out (covid protocol).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

