INAUGURATION NEWS: Bridges, roads and Metro | Security measures around DC | National Mall closed | Inauguration FAQs
Home » Washington Capitals » Red Wings claim D…

Red Wings claim D Christian Djoos off waivers from Ducks

The Associated Press

January 9, 2021, 7:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Red Wings claimed defenseman Christian Djoos off waivers from the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday.

The Red Wings announced the move. The 26-year-old Djoos played 11 games for Anaheim and Washington last season, finishing with a goal and two assists. He has five goals and 22 assists in 119 NHL games, mostly with the Capitals.

Djoos played in 22 playoff games in 2018 during Washington’s run to the Stanley Cup title. The Capitals drafted him in the seventh round in 2012.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Data scientist hiring campaign maxes out applications in less than 2 days

Biden proposal calls investments in federal IT ‘an urgent national security issue’

Deputy defense chief to be temporary acting DoD secretary

New House bill would block Schedule F, and anything else like it

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up