Letang, Penguins beat Rangers 4-3 in shootout

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kris Letang scored in the final round of a shootout to lift the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 4-3 victory over the New York Rangers on Friday night.

Letang ripped a backhand over Igor Shesterkin to put the Penguins in front. Tristan Jarry collected his first win of the season when he stuffed New York’s Tony DeAngelo moments later.

Bryan Rust and Jared McCann collected their first goals of the season for Pittsburgh, which has won three straight following an 0-2 start. Teddy Blueger also scored, and Jarry finished with 31 saves.

Filip Chytil, Adam Fox and Kaapo Kakko scored for New York, which blew a 3-1 lead. Shesterkin made 26 stops but let in two of the three shots he faced in the shootout.

CAPITALS 4, SABRES 3, SO

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jakub Vrana had a goal and an assist, Vitek Vanecek made 24 saves through overtime and the short-handed Capitals beat the Sabres 4-3 in their home opener.

Nicklas Backstrom and Nic Dowd also scored for the Capitals, who won the first of four games they must play without captain Alex Ovechkin, center Evgeny Kuznetsov, defenseman Dmitry Orlov and goaltender Ilya Samsonov because of pandemic protocols.

Vanecek was perfect in the shootout to pick up his second victory of the season. Defenseman John Carlson scored the shootout winner.

Buffalo rookie Dylan Cozens scored his first NHL goal in the second period. Eric Staal and Riley Sheahan each scored his first goal since joining the Sabres. Linus Ullmark made 29 saves.

MAPLE LEAFS 4, OILERS 2

TORONTO (AP) — John Tavares broke a tie on a power play midway through the third period, helping the Maple Leafs to the win.

Toronto played without Auston Matthews and Joe Thornton. Coach Sheldon Keefe said before the game Matthews is day to day with “upper-body soreness” following a 3-1 loss to the Oilers on Wednesday night, while Thornton will miss at least four weeks after fracturing a rib in that game.

Adam Brooks scored his first NHL goal for Toronto, which improved to 4-2-0. Jimmy Vesey and Mitch Marner also scored, and Frederik Andersen made 30 saves.

Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl scored for Edmonton, and Mikko Koskinen stopped 25 shots. The Oilers are 2-4-0.

