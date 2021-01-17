CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Race against new variants | Northern Va. resident is 1st identified variant case in Va. | Latest coronavirus test results
Jake Guentzel lifts Penguins past Capitals in shootout

The Associated Press

January 17, 2021, 10:09 PM

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jake Guentzel beat Ilya Samsonov in the fourth round of a shootout and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Washington Capitals 4-3 on Sunday for their first victory of the season.

Casey DeSmith stopped 20 shots in regulation and overtime, then turned aside T.J. Oshie, Nicklas Backstrom, Evgeny Kuznetsov and Alex Ovechkin in the shootout to help the Penguins avoid their first 0-3 start since 2015-16.

Evan Rodrigues, Colton Sceviour and Marcus Pettersson scored their first goals of the season for Pittsburgh.

Ovechkin got his 707th career goal to move within one of Mike Gartner for seventh place. Backstrom and Nic Dowd also scored for Washington.

PANTHERS 5, BLACKHAWKS 2

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Defenseman Keith Yandle scored his 100th goal and Chris Driedger made 23 saves to help Florida beat Chicago.

Eetu Luostarinen scored his first NHL goal, and Aaron Ekblad, Patric Hornqvist, and Jonathan Huberdeau added goals in Florida’s delayed opener.

Alex DeBrincat and Connor Murphy scored for the Blackhawks.

