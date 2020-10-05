CORONAVIRUS NEWS: U Street Music Hall announces closure | Montgomery Co. discourages trick-or-treating | Latest test results in DC region
Home » Washington Capitals » Flyers sign Braun to…

Flyers sign Braun to 2-year extension; Niskanen retires

The Associated Press

October 5, 2020, 4:12 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Flyers signed defenseman Justin Braun to a two-year contract at an annual average of $1.8 million.

Braun played in 62 regular-season games and all 16 playoff games in his first season with the Flyers. He had three goals and 16 assists for 19 points in the regular season, ranking fourth among Flyers defensemen.

The Flyers made the move the same day defenseman Matt Niskanen told the team he would retire with a year left on his deal. He had 33 points in 68 games for the Flyers last season. Niskanen won a Stanley Cup with the Washington Capitals.

___

More AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/NHL

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up