Stars rally from 3 down, beat Flames 7-3 to advance

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Denis Gurianov scored four goals, including a hat trick in the second period while also assisting on the go-ahead score, as the Dallas Stars rallied from a quick three-goal deficit for a 7-3 win over the Calgary Flames on Thursday night to wrap up the first-round playoff series in six games.

Gurianov had two goals in the first 3:25 of the second period to tie the game at 3, before his helper on Radek Faksa’s power play goal about 2 1/2 minutes later pushed the Stars ahead to stay. It was 6-3 after Gurianov’s next goal capped their five-goal second period, and he scored on a rebound midway through the third period.

Miro Heiskanen added a goal and three assists for the Stars, while Joe Pavelski had a goal and two assists.

Stars goalie Anton Khudobin stopped the last 34 shots he faced after giving up three goals in Calgary’s first seven shots in the first 6:34 of the game.

The Stars, the third seed in the Western Conference, will play Colorado in the second round.

It was only the sixth game in NHL playoff history where both teams had a three-goal lead, with the Stars the first team to go from a three-goal deficit to a four-goal lead.

Andrew Mangiapane, Johnny Gaudreau and Rasmus Andersson scored for Calgary.

ISLANDERS 4, CAPITALS 0

TOROTO (AP) — Anthony Beauvillier scored twice, Semyon Varlamov shut out the team that drafted him and the New York Islanders knocked the Washington Capitals out of the playoffs in the first round.

The Islanders will move on to face either the Tampa Bay Lightning or Boston Bruins in the second round. Coach Barry Trotz has now advanced in the postseason two years in a row since the Capitals opted to let him leave rather than giving him a raise after he led them to the Stanley Cup.

Washington has bowed out in the first round in each of the past two playoffs under replacement Todd Reirden, who was Trotz’s top assistant.

Capitals goalie Braden Holtby didn’t get much help in allowing two goals on 15 shots.

Beauvillier scored on the power play midway through the first period and then at even strength in the second, taking a big hit into the net from Tom Wilson while finishing his second goal of the game. Empty-netters by Nick Leddy and and Josh Bailey sealed it for New York

Varlamov finished with 21 saves.

