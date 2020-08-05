Philadelphia Flyers and Washington Capitals face off in seeding round

Washington Capitals (41-20-8, first in the Metropolitan Division during the regular season) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (41-21-7, second in the Metropolitan…

Washington Capitals (41-20-8, first in the Metropolitan Division during the regular season) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (41-21-7, second in the Metropolitan Division during the regular season)

Toronto; Thursday, 4 p.m. EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE SEEDING ROUND: Philadelphia and Washington face off as part of a round-robin tournament including the top four teams in the conference to determine seeds for the next round.

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers and the Washington Capitals face off in the Eastern Conference seeding round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The teams meet Thursday for the fifth time this season.

The Flyers are 30-10-5 against Eastern Conference opponents. Philadelphia is fourth in the Eastern Conference shooting 10.5% and averaging 3.3 goals on 31.4 shots per game.

The Capitals are 11-12-2 against Metropolitan Division teams. Washington averages 4.3 penalties per game, the most in the Eastern Conference. Tom Wilson leads the team with 35 total penalties.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Couturier leads the Flyers with a plus-21 in 69 games this season. Kevin Hayes has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

John Carlson leads the Capitals with 60 total assists and has 75 points. Alex Ovechkin has seven goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 9-1-0, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.5 assists, four penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game with a .937 save percentage.

Capitals: 4-3-3, averaging three goals, 5.1 assists, 5.4 penalties and 12.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flyers: None listed.

Capitals: John Carlson: day to day (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.