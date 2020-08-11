Ovechkin and the Capitals take on New York to start playoff series

New York Islanders (35-23-10, fifth in the Metropolitan Division during the regular season) vs. Washington Capitals (41-20-8, first in the…

New York Islanders (35-23-10, fifth in the Metropolitan Division during the regular season) vs. Washington Capitals (41-20-8, first in the Metropolitan Division during the regular season)

Toronto; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Washington and New York begin series

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals play the New York Islanders to open the Eastern Conference first round. The teams meet Wednesday for the fifth time this season. Washington and New York tied the regular season series 2-2.

The Capitals are 11-12-2 against Metropolitan Division teams. Washington averages 10.1 penalty minutes per game, the third-most in the Eastern Conference. Tom Wilson leads the team serving 93 total minutes.

The Islanders are 25-13-5 in Eastern Conference play. New York has converted on 17.3% of power-play opportunities, scoring 29 power-play goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Ovechkin leads the Capitals with 48 goals, adding 19 assists and totaling 67 points. Richard Panik has three goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

Brock Nelson leads the Islanders with 26 goals and has 54 points. Jordan Eberle has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games for New York.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Capitals: Averaging 1.7 goals, 2.7 assists, 5.3 penalties and 11.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.0 goals per game with a .948 save percentage.

Islanders: Averaging 3.2 goals, 5.5 assists, 4.0 penalties and 8.0 penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game with a .932 save percentage.

INJURIES: Capitals: Lars Eller: day to day (personal), John Carlson: day to day (undisclosed).

Islanders: Johnny Boychuk: day to day (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

