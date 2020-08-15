New York takes 2-0 lead into game 3 against Washington

Washington Capitals (41-20-8, first in the Metropolitan Division during the regular season) vs. New York Islanders (35-23-10, fifth in the…

Washington Capitals (41-20-8, first in the Metropolitan Division during the regular season) vs. New York Islanders (35-23-10, fifth in the Metropolitan Division during the regular season)

Toronto; Sunday, 12 p.m. EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: New York leads series 2-0

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders play the Washington Capitals in the Eastern Conference first round with a 2-0 lead in the series. The teams meet Sunday for the seventh time this season. The Islanders won the last meeting 5-2.

The Islanders are 11-7-4 against the rest of their division. New York has given up 34 power-play goals, killing 80.7% of opponent chances.

The Capitals are 11-12-2 against the rest of their division. Washington has scored 236 goals and is second in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.4 goals per game. Alex Ovechkin leads the team with 48.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brock Nelson leads the Islanders with 26 goals and has 54 points. Anthony Beauvillier has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games for New York.

John Carlson leads the Capitals with 60 total assists and has 75 points. Ovechkin has seven goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Islanders: Averaging 3.7 goals, 5.7 assists, 5.0 penalties and 10.5 penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game with a .929 save percentage.

Capitals: Averaging 1.8 goals, 3.2 assists, 6.0 penalties and 13.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.0 goals per game with a .904 save percentage.

INJURIES: Islanders: Johnny Boychuk: day to day (undisclosed).

Capitals: Nicklas Backstrom: out (concussion ).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.