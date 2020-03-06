Capitals visit the Penguins after Ovechkin’s 2-goal game

The Capitals visit Pittsburgh looking to increase their lead in the Metropolitan Division. Here are some notes entering Saturday's 1 p.m. faceoff.

Washington Capitals (40-20-7, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (39-21-6, third in the Metropolitan Division)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington visits the Pittsburgh Penguins after Alex Ovechkin scored two goals in the Capitals’ 6-5 overtime loss to the Rangers.

The Penguins are 19-14-4 in conference matchups. Pittsburgh has given up 32 power-play goals, killing 82.4% of opponent chances.

The Capitals are 10-12-2 against opponents from the Metropolitan Division. Washington is eighth in the league averaging 5.5 assists per game, led by John Carlson with 0.9.

In their last meeting on Feb. 23, Washington won 5-3. Carl Hagelin scored a team-high two goals for the Capitals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evgeni Malkin leads the Penguins with 69 points, scoring 21 goals and collecting 48 assists. Sidney Crosby has collected five goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Carlson has recorded 75 total points while scoring 15 goals and totaling 60 assists for the Capitals. Ovechkin has scored seven goals over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 3-5-2, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.7 assists, 4.6 penalties and 10.4 penalty minutes while allowing 3.4 goals per game with a .896 save percentage.

Penguins: 4-6-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.7 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .886 save percentage.

INJURIES: Penguins: Dominik Simon: out (upper body), Zachary Aston-Reese: out (lower body).

Capitals: None listed.

