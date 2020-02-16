Vegas hosts Washington following shutout victory

Washington Capitals (37-16-5, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (30-22-8, third in the Pacific Division) Paradise, Nevada;…

Washington Capitals (37-16-5, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (30-22-8, third in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals visit Vegas after the Golden Knights shut out New York 1-0. Marc-Andre Fleury earned the victory in the net for Vegas after collecting 19 saves.

The Golden Knights are 16-10-4 at home. Vegas has allowed 41 power-play goals, killing 78.4% of opponent chances.

The Capitals are 21-7-1 on the road. Washington averages 10.0 penalty minutes per game, the fourth-most in the NHL. Tom Wilson leads the team serving 77 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Nov. 9, Washington won 5-2. Nicklas Backstrom scored a team-high two goals for the Capitals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Pacioretty leads the Golden Knights with 26 goals and has totaled 55 points. Mark Stone has collected three goals and nine assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

John Carlson has recorded 69 total points while scoring 15 goals and totaling 54 assists for the Capitals. Alex Ovechkin has collected 10 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 5-5-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.3 assists, 4.3 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while allowing 3.6 goals per game with a .880 save percentage.

Golden Knights: 5-3-2, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .887 save percentage.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: None listed.

Capitals: Evgeny Kuznetsov: day to day (upper-body).

