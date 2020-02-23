Penguins visit the Capitals after Malkin’s 2-goal game

Pittsburgh Penguins (37-17-6, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Washington Capitals (37-18-6, second in the Metropolitan Division) Washington; Sunday, 12…

Pittsburgh Penguins (37-17-6, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Washington Capitals (37-18-6, second in the Metropolitan Division)

Washington; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh visits the Washington Capitals after Evgeni Malkin scored two goals in the Penguins’ 5-2 loss to the Sabres.

The Capitals are 23-13-2 in conference matchups. Washington is sixth in the NHL recording 9 points per game, averaging 3.4 goals and 5.6 assists.

The Penguins are 7-3-3 against the rest of their division. Pittsburgh ranks eighth in the NHL averaging 5.6 assists per game, led by Sidney Crosby with 0.9.

In their last matchup on Feb. 2, Pittsburgh won 4-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Carlson leads the Capitals with 56 assists and has recorded 71 points this season. Alex Ovechkin has seven goals over the last 10 games for Washington.

Bryan Rust leads the Penguins with a plus-16 in 46 games played this season. Crosby has recorded 11 assists over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 6-3-1, averaging three goals, 4.9 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while allowing 2.6 goals per game with a .918 save percentage.

Capitals: 3-6-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.7 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with a .884 save percentage.

INJURIES: Capitals: None listed.

Penguins: Zachary Aston-Reese: out (lower body), Dominik Kahun: day to day (concussion).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.