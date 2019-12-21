Washington hosts Tampa Bay after Backstrom’s 2-goal game

Tampa Bay Lightning (17-12-4, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Washington Capitals (25-6-5, first in the Metropolitan Division) Washington; Saturday,…

Tampa Bay Lightning (17-12-4, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Washington Capitals (25-6-5, first in the Metropolitan Division)

Washington; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington hosts the Tampa Bay Lightning after Nicklas Backstrom scored two goals in the Capitals’ 6-3 victory against the Devils.

The Capitals are 14-4-1 in Eastern Conference games. Washington has scored 128 goals and is the league leader averaging 3.6 goals per game. Alex Ovechkin leads the team with 22.

The Lightning are 13-7-2 in Eastern Conference play. Tampa Bay is fifth in the league shooting 10.6% and averaging 3.5 goals on 33.2 shots per game.

Washington beat Tampa Bay 5-2 in the last meeting between these teams on Dec. 14.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Carlson leads the Capitals with 34 assists and has recorded 47 points this season. T.J. Oshie has recorded four goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

Kevin Shattenkirk leads the Lightning with a plus-11 in 33 games played this season. Steven Stamkos has six goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 5-4-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while allowing three goals per game with a .892 save percentage.

Capitals: 8-2-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.8 assists, 4.5 penalties and 11.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .914 save percentage.

INJURIES: Capitals: None listed.

Lightning: Nikita Kucherov: day to day (lower body).

