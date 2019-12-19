Eastern Conference-leader Washington and New Jersey face off

Washington Capitals (24-6-5, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (11-17-5, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) Newark, New…

Washington Capitals (24-6-5, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (11-17-5, eighth in the Metropolitan Division)

Newark, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils host the Eastern Conference-leading Washington Capitals.

The Devils are 6-9-2 against Eastern Conference opponents. New Jersey averages 9.3 penalty minutes per game, the eighth-most in the league. P.K. Subban leads the team serving 40 total minutes.

The Capitals are 3-3-1 against Metropolitan Division teams. Washington averages 10.0 penalty minutes per game, the fifth-most in the NHL. Tom Wilson leads the team serving 47 total minutes.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Palmieri leads the Devils with 13 goals, adding eight assists and collecting 21 points. Nikita Gusev has recorded seven assists over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

Alex Ovechkin leads the Capitals with 21 goals and has 33 points. T.J. Oshie has totaled 11 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 8-2-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.1 assists, 4.4 penalties and 10.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .918 save percentage.

Devils: 3-6-1, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.9 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .905 save percentage.

INJURIES: Devils: None listed.

Capitals: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

