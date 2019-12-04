Capitals visit the Kings after Ovechkin’s 3 goal-game

Washington Capitals (19-4-5, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (11-15-2, eighth in the Pacific Division) Los Angeles;…

Washington Capitals (19-4-5, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (11-15-2, eighth in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings host Washington after Alex Ovechkin scored three goals in the Capitals’ 5-2 win against the Red Wings.

The Kings are 9-5-1 on their home ice. Los Angeles has given up 22 power-play goals, killing 74.7% of opponent chances.

The Capitals are 11-2-1 on the road. Washington is fifth in the NHL averaging 5.8 assists per game, led by John Carlson with 1.0.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anze Kopitar leads the Kings with 10 goals, adding 17 assists and totaling 27 points. Drew Doughty has totaled one goal and six assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Carlson leads the Capitals with 29 total assists and has recorded 37 points. Ovechkin has seven goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 6-2-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while allowing 2.5 goals per game with a .923 save percentage.

Kings: 5-4-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.8 assists, 2.4 penalties and 4.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

Kings Injuries: None listed.

Capitals Injuries: Nicklas Backstrom: day to day (upper body).

