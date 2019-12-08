Blue Jackets face the Capitals on 4-game losing streak

Columbus Blue Jackets (11-14-4, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Washington Capitals (22-4-5, first in the Metropolitan Division) Washington; Monday,…

Columbus Blue Jackets (11-14-4, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Washington Capitals (22-4-5, first in the Metropolitan Division)

Washington; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Columbus comes into the matchup against Washington as losers of four in a row.

The Capitals are 3-1-1 against Metropolitan Division teams. Washington ranks fifth in the NHL recording 9.3 points per game, averaging 3.6 goals and 5.6 assists.

The Blue Jackets are 3-5-1 against the rest of their division. Columbus has given up 17 power-play goals, killing 79.3% of opponent chances.

The teams match up Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Ovechkin leads the Capitals with 20 goals, adding 11 assists and totaling 31 points. John Carlson has collected three goals and nine assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

Andrew Peeke leads the Blue Jackets with a plus-one in two games played this season. Oliver Bjorkstrand has collected two goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 4-6-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.6 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .902 save percentage.

Capitals: 8-1-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 4.8 assists, 4.2 penalties and 11.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .925 save percentage.

Capitals Injuries: Nicklas Backstrom: day to day (upper body).

Blue Jackets Injuries: Emil Bemstrom: day to day (upper body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.