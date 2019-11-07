Florida faces Eastern Conference-leader Washington

The Capitals are 2-0-1 against opponents from the Metropolitan Division. Washington is second in the NHL recording 10.2 points per game, averaging 3.9 goals and 6.2 assists.

Washington Capitals (11-2-3, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Florida Panthers (7-3-4, fourth in the Atlantic Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Eastern Conference-leading Washington Capitals face the Florida Panthers.

The Panthers are 4-2-2 in conference games. Florida is fifth in the NHL averaging 3.6 goals per game, led by Jonathan Huberdeau with nine.

The Capitals are 2-0-1 against opponents from the Metropolitan Division. Washington is second in the NHL recording 10.2 points per game, averaging 3.9 goals and 6.2 assists.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Huberdeau leads the Panthers with 18 points, scoring nine goals and adding nine assists. Aleksander Barkov Jr. has recorded 14 points over the last 10 games for Florida.

Alex Ovechkin leads the Capitals with 11 goals and has recorded 19 points. Jakub Vrana has seven goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 8-1-1, averaging 4.4 goals, 6.7 assists, 4.5 penalties and 10.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .905 save percentage.

Panthers: 6-1-3, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.9 assists, 2.9 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .886 save percentage.

Panthers Injuries: Noel Acciari: day to day (lower body), Jayce Hawryluk: out (upper-body), Vincent Trocheck: day to day (lower body).

Capitals Injuries: Nic Dowd: day to day (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

