Carlson and the Capitals visit the Rangers

Washington Capitals (16-3-4, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Rangers (8-8-2, seventh in the Metropolitan Division)

New York; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: John Carlson leads Washington into a matchup with New York. He’s fourth in the NHL with 35 points, scoring eight goals and recording 27 assists.

The Rangers are 6-6-1 in Eastern Conference games. New York averages 5.0 penalties per game, the most in the league. Brendan Lemieux leads the team with 10 total penalties.

The Capitals are 8-1-1 in Eastern Conference play. Washington is fourth in the NHL recording 9.8 points per game, averaging 3.7 goals and 6.0 assists.

In their last matchup on Oct. 18, Washington won 5-2. Carlson recorded a team-high 3 points for the Capitals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Artemi Panarin leads the Rangers with nine goals and has totaled 23 points. Ryan Strome has totaled 12 points over the last 10 games for New York.

Carlson leads the Capitals with 27 total assists and has collected 35 points. Alex Ovechkin has six goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 8-1-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.2 assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while allowing 2.4 goals per game with a .925 save percentage.

Rangers: 5-4-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.1 assists, 5.1 penalties and 15.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game with a .897 save percentage.

Rangers Injuries: Kaapo Kakko: day to day (illness), Mika Zibanejad: day to day (upper body), Marc Staal: out (ankle).

Capitals Injuries: Carl Hagelin: day to day (upper body).

